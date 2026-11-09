Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Pepperidge Farm, The Campbell's Company

Pepperidge Farm Launches First-of-Its-Kind Sourdough Cookies

Pepperidge Farm has launched a new set of Sourdough Cookies, a first for the brand with three different flavors for you to choose from.

Article Summary Pepperidge Farm launches its first Sourdough Cookies, bringing the popular bakery trend to the cookie aisle.

The new Pepperidge Farm Sourdough Cookies come in Dark Chocolate, Cinnamon Sugar, and White Chocolate flavors.

Each Pepperidge Farm Sourdough Cookie blends real sourdough with soft, chewy textures and bakery-inspired ingredients.

Pepperidge Farm Sourdough Cookies are a Walmart exclusive now, with a wider grocery rollout planned for January 2027.

The Campbell's Company has launched three new kinds of cookies under Pepperidge Farm, as they have created the brand's first Sourdough Cookies. The short version is that they have decided to offer three new options for those who love the taste of sourdough but would like it mixed with a small sugary treat. The new options are Dark Chocolate Sourdough with Brown Butter, Cinnamon Sugar Sourdough with Vanilla Bean, and White Chocolate Sourdough with Raspberry. Right now, the cookies are available as a Walmart exclusive, but that will change when they roll out to other grocery store outlets in January 2027. Youc an read mroe details from the company about them below.

Pepperidge Farm Brings Out The Sourdough Cookies

Pepperidge Farm is bringing a first-of-its-kind innovation to the cookie aisle with new Sourdough Cookies, combining real sourdough with specialty ingredients to create a soft and chewy cookie experience worth savoring. Inspired by the craft and creativity of the bakery, Pepperidge Farm Sourdough Cookies are putting a sweet spin on sourdough, the #1 most talked-about bakery trend for 20261, with distinctive ingredients and indulgent flavor combinations. The new collection debuts in three elevated flavors crafted with a baker's touch:

Dark Chocolate Sourdough with Brown Butter: Indulgent dark chocolate chunks balanced by rich brown butter flavor.

Indulgent dark chocolate chunks balanced by rich brown butter flavor. Cinnamon Sugar Sourdough with Vanilla Bean: Rich cinnamon and crunchy pearl sugar rounded out with a hint of vanilla.

Rich cinnamon and crunchy pearl sugar rounded out with a hint of vanilla. White Chocolate Sourdough with Raspberry: Creamy white chocolate chips paired with bright notes of raspberry flavor.

"Sourdough is having a moment, and we saw an opportunity to bring it to the cookie aisle in a completely new way," said Ama Auwarter, Vice President of Pepperidge Farm Cookies & Bakery, Campbell's Snacks. "Our first-of-its-kind Sourdough Cookies combine real sourdough with soft and chewy textures and bakery-inspired flavors for a uniquely Pepperidge Farm take on the trend."

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