Pepsi & Gopuff Wanna Give Away One Last Summer Vacation

Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Copuff, Pepsi, pepsico

Pepsi & GoPuff Give Away Pepsi Wild Cherry SPF 30 Tinted Lip Gel

Pepsi has teamed with GoPuff to offer one last summer vacation to those who use the service to order one of their Cherry products.

Article Summary Pepsi and Gopuff are teaming up on a limited-time giveaway tied to select Pepsi cherry soda multipack purchases.

Buy qualifying Pepsi Wild Cherry, Zero Sugar, Cherry & Cream, or Prebiotic Cola Cherry Vanilla packs to enter.

Eligible Gopuff orders also include a free Pepsi Wild Cherry SPF 30 Tinted Lip Gel while supplies last.

Pepsi says its cherry lineup offers classic, creamy, zero-sugar, and functional options for late summer sipping.

Pepsi has teamed with GoPuff for a special giveaway tied to its cherry-flavored products. All you have to do is buy some of their Cherry sodas, either in 12 or 24 pack form, and you'll be able to get one of their Pepsi Wild Cherry SPF 30 Tinted Lip Gel while supplies last. These are not being sold, they can only be obtained by doing this very specific thing and having them added to your order when they arrive. We have more details below for those looking to snag one.

Get Yourself Some Wild Cherry Flavored Lip-Balm From Pepsi and Gopuff

For a limited time, anyone who stocks up with a 12-pack or 24-pack of Pepsi Wild Cherry, Pepsi Zero Sugar Wild Cherry, Pepsi Wild Cherry & Cream, or an 8-pack of Pepsi Prebiotic Cola Cherry Vanilla on Gopuff will receive a free Vacation x Pepsi Wild Cherry SPF 30 Tinted Lip Gel. Orders can be delivered in as little as 15 minutes while supplies last and in select locations, and are limited to one lip gel per person. Pepsi has been putting its own spin on cherry since the '80s. From bold classics and zero-sugar favorites to creamy twists and newer takes like Pepsi Prebiotic Cola, the lineup offers more ways to find their perfect sip.

Classic Cherry Cola: Pepsi Wild Cherry and Pepsi Zero Sugar Wild Cherry deliver the bold cherry cola taste fans know.

Pepsi Wild Cherry and Pepsi Zero Sugar Wild Cherry deliver the bold cherry cola taste fans know. Cherry & Cream: Pepsi Wild Cherry & Cream adds a smooth, creamy flavor twist to the classic.

Pepsi Wild Cherry & Cream adds a smooth, creamy flavor twist to the classic. Cherry with Functional Ingredients: Pepsi Prebiotic Cola Cherry Vanilla brings cherry-vanilla cola flavor with no artificial sweeteners, just 30 calories, only 5 grams of sugar, and 3g of prebiotic fiber.

"We've spent decades reimagining what cherry can taste like," said Gustavo Reyna, Vice President, Marketing, Pepsi. "Today, that means giving people more ways to enjoy the Pepsi cherry lineup than ever before, from the classics that made it a fan favorite to newer options made for how people are drinking today. No matter which option people choose, our cherry colas are the perfect pairing for these hottest final weeks of summer."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!