Posted in: Nerd Food, NFL, Pop Culture | Tagged: Off Season, Pepsi, pepsico

Pepsi & Off Season Create Several NFL Can-Sized Puffer Down Coats

Pepsi and Off Season have created can-sized puffer down jackets for 15 partnered NFL teams.

Article Summary Pepsi and Off Season teamed up on mini NFL puffer can jackets that dress a 12-ounce Pepsi can in team style.

The Pepsi can jackets feature working zippers, sleeves, official NFL logos, and colors for 15 partnered teams.

Pepsi says the collectible mini puffers keep drinks cold, hands comfortable, and team pride visible on gameday.

Fans can only get the Pepsi x Off Season NFL can jackets through a special sweepstakes contest online.

PepsiCo has come together with Off Season to make a special item for all of their partnered NFL teams, so you can get a can of Pepsi to root for your team in style. The company has made several NFL Can-Sized Puffer Down Coats, all with the soda brand's logo and a team's logo, along with that team's primary color. Keeping your can both cool and on-brand for the afternoon. These are fully functional can jackets, too, made with working zippers and sleeves, so they didn't slouch on the design work. However, the catch is you can only get these through a special contest, which we have details of below.

Pepsi & Off Season Keep Your Can Rooting For Your Team

For the first Pepsi x Off Season collaboration, the brand behind the viral NFL puffer shrunk its signature jacket down to fit a 12-ounce Pepsi can. The result is a miniature puffer can jacket that keeps Pepsi cold, hands comfortable and team pride on display, whether fans are at the tailgate, inside the stadium or gathering at home. The collaboration is the latest chapter of Tailgating Deserves Pepsi, the season-long platform built around the fact that gameday food tastes better with the bold taste of Pepsi.

Mini NFL Puffer Can Jackets

The puffer can jackets feature official NFL team colors and logos, working zippers and sleeves, and custom patches inspired by signature Off Season outerwear. The 15 styles celebrate each Pepsi NFL team partner: the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders.

"The puffer jacket is where Off Season began, and I had this idea to take our signature design and turn it into something completely unexpected," said Kristin Juszczyk, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Off Season. "I enjoy a Pepsi at every game, so getting to partner with the brand to bring my vision to life was a perfect match. After all, there's no better-tasting beverage to fill our miniature puffer can jackets. I can't wait for fans to get their hands on them."

"Pepsi has always been at the center of gameday, from the food fans enjoy to the teams they rally behind," said Gustavo Reyna, Vice President of Marketing, Pepsi. "With Off Season, we're turning the Pepsi can in your hand into part of your gameday fit – bringing together great taste, team pride, and one of football's most recognizable fashion statements in a way only Pepsi can."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!