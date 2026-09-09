Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Pepsi, pepsico

Pepsi Offers Free 12-Packs To Kick Off The 2026 NFL Season

Pepsi wants to hook you up with a free 12-pack of soda before the NFL season kicks off this weekend as part of a new promotion.

Article Summary Pepsi is kicking off the 2026 NFL season with a free 12-pack offer of Pepsi Zero Sugar for fans nationwide.

The Tailgating Deserves Pepsi campaign says gameday food tastes better with Pepsi and spotlights football rituals.

Jerome Bettis and Justin Jefferson star in new Pepsi ads, with Bettis serving as the official gameday flavor ref.

The digital Pepsi offer runs September 9 to September 14, or until 5,000 redemptions are claimed at retailers.

PepsiCo has a new promotion running this week where they're offering a free 12-pack of soda to help you start watching the NFL this weekend. Continuing their promotions of how things are better with Pepsi, the new "Tailgaiting Deserves Pepsi" features ads with NFL Hall of Fame member Jerome Bettis as the Pepsi gameday ref, with the Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson, getting the word out about how you need a sida to go with your gameday rituals. We have more details of how you can snag a 12-pack below, along with the ads to check out, as we're sure yopu'll be seeing more of them over the course of the next few weeks of football.

Get a Free 12-Pack of Pepsi Before the NFL Season Starts

Pepsi is bringing back Tailgating Deserves Pepsi, a platform built around what fans already know: gameday food tastes better with the bold taste of Pepsi. To kick off the season, Pepsi is bringing that idea to life through new creative starring Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerome "The Bus" Bettis and NFL superstar Justin Jefferson. As the official Pepsi ref of gameday flavor, Bettis throws the flag when gameday favorites need an ice-cold Pepsi, helping fans turn every moment into a winning play.

In the campaign launch spot, Bettis blows the whistle on a burger without Pepsi before Justin Jefferson gets in the play with a highlight-worthy assist. Two additional spots set in a fan's home and a grocery store aisle will also debut throughout the season during the NFL's most-watched moments, with Bettis popping up wherever gameday flavor needs a referee.

With the longest NFL Kickoff ever on the horizon, Pepsi is making the right call on gameday flavor easier for fans. From September 9 through September 14, fans can get a free 12-pack of the best-tasting Pepsi Zero Sugar while supplies last, helping them stock their fridges and coolers for gameday. See the official rules here. Valid as a digital offer only and redeemable for one (1) free Pepsi Zero Sugar 12 oz, 12-pack at participating retailers in the United States. Tax and deposit not included. Offer begins 9/9/26 and ends the earlier of 9/14/26 or when 5,000 redemptions have been reached, whichever occurs first. PEPSI and the Pepsi Globe are registered trademarks of PepsiCo, Inc.

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