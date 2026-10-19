Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Pepsi, Pepsi Vanilla & Cream, pepsico

Pepsi Releases New Vanilla & Cream Flavor For The Holidays

Pepsi has decided to get into the holiday spirit as they have officially launched the new Vanilla & Cream flavor for a limited time.

Article Summary Pepsi has launched Pepsi Vanilla & Cream for the holidays, bringing a limited-time seasonal twist to its classic cola.

The new Pepsi flavor is available now in Original and Pepsi Zero Sugar Vanilla & Cream for festive sipping.

Pepsi Vanilla & Cream comes in 12-pack cans and 20 oz. bottles, making it easy to share at holiday gatherings.

Pepsi says the vanilla and cream blend delivers a nostalgic, rich taste that feels new, indulgent, and seasonal.

PepsiCo has launched a new Pepsi flavor specifically for the holidays; you can now get the Vanilla & Cream flavor. This new limited-time offering builds upon some of the cream flavors we've seen the company do this year, as they have created a blend that is specifically made to get you into the holiday spirit. Or at the very least, give you something different to enjoy over the holidays when gathering with those who also feel like drinking a Pepsi and want to try something new. We have more details below from the company about the new flavor, as you can pick it up in Original and Zero Sugar options in 12-pack cans and 20 oz. bottles.

Celebrate The Holidays With Pepsi Vanilla & Cream

Available beginning today for a limited time in 12-pack cans and 20 oz. bottles, Pepsi Vanilla & Cream is made for the season, whether paired with holiday favorites, shared at a festive gathering, or simply enjoyed when the moment calls for a little treat. Pepsi Zero Sugar Vanilla & Cream delivers all the rich flavor with zero sugar and zero calories. Pepsi has a long history of bringing new flavors to cola, including fan favorites Pepsi Wild Cherry and Pepsi Zero Sugar Wild Cherry and, more recently, Pepsi Wild Cherry & Cream and Pepsi Zero Sugar Wild Cherry & Cream. With Pepsi Vanilla & Cream now joining the lineup for a limited time, people have even more Pepsi to discover, including original and zero-sugar, zero-calorie varieties.

"Pepsi has always known how to make great-tasting cola even more exciting, and our newest flavors are the latest example," said Gustavo Reyna, Vice President of Marketing, Pepsi. "If you're looking to indulge in a little treat this season, Pepsi Vanilla & Cream brings rich vanilla and smooth cream flavors to the unmistakable taste of Pepsi for something that feels nostalgic, new, and undeniably delicious."

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