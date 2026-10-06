Posted in: NBA, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: new york knicks, Pepsi

Pepsi To Release Special New York Knicks Cans For 2026 NBA Season

Pepsi is marking the start of the 2026 NBA season with their limited-time special edition 16 oz cans for the New York Knicks

Article Summary Pepsi launches limited-edition New York Knicks Championship 16 oz cans for the start of the 2026 NBA season.

Special Pepsi and Pepsi Zero Sugar 20 oz Knicks bottles arrive in the Tri-State area with gold, orange, and blue designs.

Pepsi QR code sweepstakes gives fans a shot at Knicks tickets, with 94 winners tied to the 94–90 title-clinching win.

Pepsi continues its Knicks fan campaign with John Starks and a celebration honoring New York’s championship energy.

Pepsi has decided to celebrate the New York Knicks' championship win at the start of the NBA 2026 season with a new limited-edition can. If you happen to be living in the tri-state area, you can snag one of these new 16 oz Pepsi x Knicks Championship cans and limited-edition 20 oz Pepsi and Pepsi Zero Sugar x Knicks bottles, with gold, orange, and blue tint to match the team's colors and their championship win. We have more details below, as you'll see them hitting shelves today.

Pepsi Celebrates The Knicks' Championship

At the center of Champions Deserve Pepsi is a limited-edition 16 oz Pepsi x Knicks Championship can, available alongside limited-edition 20 oz Pepsi and Pepsi Zero Sugar x Knicks bottles at participating retailers across the Tri-State region. Fans can scan the QR code at the point of sale for a chance to win Knicks tickets. In a nod to the 94–90 Game 5 victory that secured the 2026 Championship title, 94 fans will have a chance to visit The Garden, one for every winning point*, through an exclusive sweepstakes program.

Throughout the playoffs, Pepsi put New York's Knicks fandom front and center with Knicks Fans Deserve Pepsi, a collector-can scavenger hunt across the five boroughs, and WE OUTSIDE, a real-time campaign that turned photos of Knicks fans from games 3 and 4 into billboards across New York. Now, heading into the Knicks' championship season, Champions Deserve Pepsi brings familiar faces back to NYC streets and select fans inside The Garden, where John Starks surprised them with an early look at the new commemorative championship cans.

"The fans have inspired this campaign from the beginning," said Gustavo Reyna, VP of Marketing, Pepsi. "Every step of the way, we've seen how they were showing up for the Knicks and found new ways to show up for them. Champions Deserve Pepsi is the next expression of that, celebrating an incredible championship and the New Yorkers who were there for it."

"Once a Knick, always a Knick, but the real honor is being part of this fan base for life," said John Starks, former New York Knicks shooting guard. "New York fans bring an energy you can't find anywhere else, and they deserve to be at The Garden celebrating this team. I love that Pepsi is putting fans first and giving even more of them a chance to experience it for themselves."

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