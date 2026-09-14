Posted in: Atlus, Events, Pop Culture, SEGA | Tagged: persona, Round1 Bowling & Arcade

Persona Launches New Collab at Round1 Bowling & Arcade

Atlus has teamed with Round1 Bowling & Arcade to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Persona series starting on October 1.

Article Summary Atlus and Round1 USA launch a Persona 30th Anniversary collaboration at all venues starting October 1 at 10 am.

Persona fans can grab limited-time exclusive merch, including Club Cards, acrylic keychains, playmats, and more.

Select Round1 locations will also offer Persona collaboration drinks paired with mystery character coasters.

The Persona x Round1 event runs through November 5, celebrating 30 years of the series with fans nationwide.

The Persona series will be celebrating its 30th Anniversary in many ways, one of which comes in the form of a new collaboration with Round1 Bowling & Arcade. Working with Atlus, the two sides will bring the game to their line of bowling alleys with the hope that fans will come and snag some exclusive items as part of the celebration. Starting on October 1 at 10 am, you'll be able to walk into all of the Round1 USA venues to snag some exclusive Persona 30th Anniversary items, which will only be around for a limited time.

This collaboration is being looked at as a way for longtime fans and newcomers to celebrate the series in a different way, while also gathering together and having some fun with each other in a space designed to bring people together. Some of the items you'll be able to get include limited edition Persona Club Cards, acrylic keychains, playmats, special collaboration drinks with mystery character coasters, and more, depending on what each alley has available. You can check out the full lineup of what they'll have on their website, as this will run all the way until November 5.

Persona Celebrates 30 Years With Round1 Bowling & Arcade

Since its inception in 1996, Persona has brought unique characters to life and immersed players in surreal dreamscapes through its cutting-edge gameplay. According to SEGA's 2025 Integrated Report, the Persona 5 series has sold more than 13 million units worldwide across its expansive universe, including the original game, Persona 5 Royal, and multiple spin-off titles.

About Round1 Bowling & Arcade

Round1 is a global entertainment brand from Japan offering all the fun under one roof—bowling, 250+ arcade games, exclusive Japanese crane machines, billiards, karaoke, and more. With over 60 locations across the United States, Round1 is dedicated to providing "Smiles and Everyday Fun for Everyone, Everywhere." through innovative, family friendly entertainment.

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