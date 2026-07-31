Posted in: Atlus, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Kura Sushi, persona, Sushi

Persona Will Take Over Kura Sushi Starting August 1

Kura Sushi has announced a new collaboration event with Atlus, as the characters from Persona will take over the place starting August 1.

Article Summary Persona x Kura Sushi launches Aug. 1 through Sept. 17, bringing an immersive restaurant takeover to locations nationwide.

Special Persona menu items include the Weird Takoyaki Tempura Roll, Rainy Day Special Beef Bowl, and Calling Card Tuna Roll.

Guests can unlock randomized Persona capsule prizes at 15, 25, and every 15 plates after, plus collectible stickers, charms, and badges.

Kura Sushi Rewards members can also score a Persona cooling towel and case with an $85 in-restaurant order while supplies last.

Kura Sushi has partnered with Atlus to bring the characters from the Persona series into the restaurants for a new promotion. Starting on August 1, you'll see three new menu items in the form of the Weird Takoyaki Tempura Roll, the Rainy Day Special Beef Bowl, and the Calling Card Tuna Roll, all of which have a tie-in with the video games. Also, much as they have done with previous collabs, you can receive a single randomized Persona x Kura Sushi Bikkura Pon capsule prize after consuming sushi plates. When you turn the plates in, you'll see a small story/game pop up, where you'll get a capsule at 15, 25, then every 15 plates thereafter. In all, they will have 11 collectible sticker three-piece sets, acrylic charms, and can badges. We have more details about it below from the company.

Life The Persona Lifestyle at Kura Sushi

Rolling out at Kura Revolving Sushi Bar locations nationwide Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026, through Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026, the Persona x Kura Sushi Bikkura Pon immersive crossover will transform the dining experience into a gaming oasis, treating guests to a specially curated menu, capsule prizes, an original animation, and an in-restaurant giveaway special for Kura Sushi Rewards Members. Mascots, including Morgana, Koromaru, and Teddie, will be infiltrating the tablet screens with an original short animation video series that will play after 5 sushi plates are disposed of down the plate chute.

Sushi rolls and a beef bowl that will awaken appetites, adapted from Persona 3 Reload, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal.

Weird Takoyaki Tempura Roll: Takoyaki wrapped with sushi rice and seaweed, tempura-fried and topped with mayonnaise, green onion, and bonito flakes.

Takoyaki wrapped with sushi rice and seaweed, tempura-fried and topped with mayonnaise, green onion, and bonito flakes. Rainy Day Special Beef Bowl: Sushi rice topped with sukiyaki beef and a seasoned soft-boiled egg.

Sushi rice topped with sukiyaki beef and a seasoned soft-boiled egg. Calling Card Tuna Roll: Negitoro and cucumber wrapped in seaweed and sushi rice, finished with sesame seeds and topped with tuna, mayonnaise, spicy crunchy garlic, and fried onion.

Take home a piece of Persona after your dining experience with 11 collectible sticker 3-piece sets, acrylic charms, and can badges. Kura Revolving Sushi Bar guests will receive a single randomized Persona x Kura Sushi Bikkura Pon capsule prize after consuming sushi plates—15, 25, then every 15 plates thereafter. Capsule prizes will be available for individual purchase in-restaurant, online , and on DoorDash. Kura Sushi Rewards members will receive a collaborative Persona x Kura Sushi cooling towel and case with their $85 minimum in-restaurant order starting Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, while supplies last.

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