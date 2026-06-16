Posted in: Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, VidCon | Tagged: Adriene Mishler, Pete Buttigieg, Vidcon 2026

Pete Buttigieg Has Been Added To VidCon Anaheim 2026's Speaker Lineup

VidCon Anaheim 2026 confirmed that Pete Buttigieg will take part in this year's event as he joins the list of speakers who will be there

Article Summary VidCon Anaheim 2026 has added Pete Buttigieg to its speaker lineup for a featured Industry MainStage appearance.

Buttigieg will join Yoga with Adriene’s Adriene Mishler on June 25 for a fireside chat at VidCon 2026.

The VidCon conversation will explore politics, the creator economy, and building trust and action online and offline.

VidCon Anaheim 2026 runs June 25-27 at the Anaheim Convention Center, with more Buttigieg plans still unannounced.

Organizers for VidCon Anaheim 2026 have confirmed a new major speaker, as they have added Pete Buttigieg to the roster. According to the team and the politician himself, Buttigieg will participate in a fireside chat with Adriene Mishler (Yoga with Adriene) on the Industry MainStage on Thursday, June 25, as the two will discuss the "overlap between the political world and the creator economy and how creators and public leaders can foster meaningful connections and inspire action, both online and offline." No word yet on any other speaking engagements or other activities he may be taking part in while he's there, but we can't imagine he'd pop in for a one-and-done. We have a couple of quotes from the announcement today for you here. VidCon Anaheim 2026 will take place from June 25-27 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Pete Buttigieg To Take Part in VidCon Anaheim 2026

"My approach to politics has always been guided by the belief that you can't blame someone for not agreeing with you if you haven't gone to the trouble of reaching them in the first place," said Buttigieg. "That means being ready to step into spaces that are off the standard political circuit. And while that's become newly complicated with today's media environment and personalized algorithms, the idea itself isn't new. Nixon and Kennedy took their debate onto television. President Clinton went on The Arsenio Hall Show. President Obama appeared on Between Two Ferns.

"Reaching people where they actually are – where they go to get their information, their entertainment, and increasingly their sense of community and belonging – matters more now than ever. It's especially true at a moment like this where creators have become trusted voices for so many people. The worlds of politics, policy, and content creation have been intersecting in increasingly important ways. That's why I'm excited to attend VidCon for the first time and join creators like Adriene Mishler for a conversation about community, trust, and what it takes to connect with people. I'm looking forward to learning, listening, and comparing notes."

"I've spent much of my career exploring how connection, community, and well-being can help people navigate an increasingly complex world," said Mishler. "Secretary Buttigieg brings a unique perspective on leadership, service, and communication, and I'm looking forward to a thoughtful conversation about what helps us stay connected to ourselves and each other – and how those connections can help bridge divides as we aim to move forward together."

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