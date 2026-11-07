Posted in: Music, Pop Culture | Tagged: milan records, Phantom Blade Zero, S-Game

Phantom Blade Zero Has Released Its Official Soundtrack

You can pick up the official soundtrack for the game Phantom Blade Zero, along with a new single from composer Caisheng Bo.

Article Summary Phantom Blade Zero official soundtrack is out now via Milan Records and S-Game, streaming now and available digitally and on CD.

Composer Caisheng Bo arranged most of the Phantom Blade Zero score, blending rock, metal, electronics, and Chinese instruments.

The soundtrack also features ending theme My Heart Beats True, a new single performed by award-winning singer Sha Baoliang.

Phantom Blade Zero delivers a 4-disc, 60-plus-track score using leitmotifs to deepen its wuxia world, emotion, and identity.

Milan Records has teamed with S-Game to release the official soundtrack for the game Phantom Blade Zero. If you haven't had a chance to check out the music, most of the tracks were arranged by composer Caisheng Bo, giving the Wuxia action RPG game an amazing undertone of emotion. What's more, the company has also released the ending theme, "My Heart Beats True," performed by award-winning Chinese singer Sha Baoliang, as the first single off the soundtrack. You can find more info about the album below, as it's currently streaming on multiple platforms and available for purchase digitally and on CD.

Experience The World of Phantom Blade Zero With The Game's Soundtrack

The musical story of Phantom Blade Zero began 18 years ago, when Caisheng Bo and Soulframe Liang—one in high school and the other in graduate school—were working on their indie game Rainblood 2: City of Flames, which would later evolve into the Phantom Blade franchise. Over nearly two decades, the graphics and gameplay have undergone a complete facelift, while the main melodies have been carried over and the core of the music has remained the same. The goal is to be bold and new—to create a world of sounds so distinctive that it pulls the listener into an alien world to become the Chinese wuxia hero they always wanted to be.

Music played an unusually integral role in the development of Phantom Blade Zero, with Bo composing some pieces before the corresponding characters and boss encounters had even been designed. Culminating in a 4-disc album with over 60 tracks in total and six hours of listening time, Bo's soundscape draws on his longstanding affinity for rock, metal and electronic music, fusing those influences with traditional Chinese instruments and performance styles. Rather than treating those elements as purely historical references, Bo sought to push them into new territory, working with musicians to explore unexpected combinations and contemporary applications of traditional sounds. The result is a score conceived not simply as an accompaniment to the action, but as an integral part of Phantom Blade Zero's identity.

The score doesn't just offer a new sound; it tells a story through leitmotifs and intricate thematic design. A recurring stuttering sound, for example, evokes conspiracy and an uncontrollable "Sha Chi" (killing intent), while the screaming sounds of the erhu (Chinese violin) capture the red threads and the core motif of "hero versus manipulation." The xūn (Chinese clay ocarina) represents "authority" and "weeping"; the pipa (Chinese guitar) represents "ambush" and "tranquility." These are just a few examples of the tools Phantom Blade Zero's music uses to make the soundtrack more musically profound and academically significant.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!