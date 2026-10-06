Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Pillsbury, Short King Sandwich Shopp

Pillsbury Announces Limited-Time Short King Sandwich Shoppe

Pillsbury is going to open a limited-time mall food court location, as they have revealed the Doughboy Short King Sandwich Shoppe

Article Summary Pillsbury and Chain launch the limited-time Short King Sandwich Shoppe at Westfield Topanga Mall in Los Angeles.

The Pillsbury Doughboy-inspired pop-up runs October 8 to November 6 with brunch, dinner, dessert, and combo biscuits.

Pillsbury menu highlights include Rise & Shine, Peachy Keen Clucker, Sweet Reign, and the towering Doughboy Deluxe.

Fans can also shop limited-edition Pillsbury by Chain merch and select offerings online during the pop-up event.

Pillsbury is taking its goods to the mall food court as they have partnered up with Chain, the American Pop Cuisine brand founded by B.J. Novak, to create the Short King Sandwich Shoppe. Featuring the iconic Doughboy as the mascot, they have created quick food items to grab at specific times of the day, all of which will be featured at a single Los Angeles location: the food court at the Westfield Topanga Mall (6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd) from October 8 through November 6. As well as selling limited-time items via an online shop. You can read more about the offerings below, as we now argue that these one-offs should begin touring the U.S. after their L.A. debut.

Nothin' Says Lovin' Like The Pillsbury Short King Sandwich Shoppe

Inspired by the Pillsbury Doughboy's iconic 8.75-inch stature, the month-long pop-up at Westfield Topanga Mall in Los Angeles serves up extravagant biscuit sandwiches alongside a limited-edition Pillsbury by Chain merch collection available to fans nationwide. The Short King Sandwich Shoppe serves three over-the-top, chef-driven biscuit sandwiches inspired by brunch, dinner, and dessert — plus the Doughboy Deluxe, which brings all three together in one sandwich:

Rise & Shine – Brunch – Breakfast sausage, folded egg and sharp cheddar get stacked on a Pillsbury biscuit with habanero hot sauce, bringing a little heat to the morning.

Breakfast sausage, folded egg and sharp cheddar get stacked on a Pillsbury biscuit with habanero hot sauce, bringing a little heat to the morning. Peachy Keen Clucker – Dinner – Southern fried chicken meets peach hot honey and Hatch chili pimento cheese for a sweet, spicy, and savory spin on the classic chicken biscuit.

Southern fried chicken meets peach hot honey and Hatch chili pimento cheese for a sweet, spicy, and savory spin on the classic chicken biscuit. Sweet Reign – Dessert – Cinnamon-baked apple and clotted cream top a fennel pollen-buttered biscuit, bringing warm, buttery, and sweet flavors together in every bite.

Cinnamon-baked apple and clotted cream top a fennel pollen-buttered biscuit, bringing warm, buttery, and sweet flavors together in every bite. Doughboy Deluxe – Brunch, dinner and dessert come together in one gloriously over-the-top biscuit sandwich stacked to 8.75 inches tall — the same height as the Pillsbury Doughboy in his signature chef's hat.

The collaboration comes as Pillsbury continues to build momentum by giving fans more of what they love — more flaky layers, more* cinnamon and more** icing, to name a few — across its popular refrigerated dough products.

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