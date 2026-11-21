Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: cookies, Pillsbury

Pillsbury Drops Multiple Holiday Cookies For Its 25th Anniversary

Pillsbury is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of their popular Holiday Shape Cookies with several designs including the Grinch and Elf.

Article Summary Pillsbury is marking 25 years of Holiday Shape Cookies with multiple ready-to-bake designs in stores now.

New Pillsbury Gingerbread Man Shape Sugar Cookies join returning Elf, Grinch, Reindeer, Tree, Snowman, and Turkey.

Pillsbury Holiday Shape Cookies are pre-cut sugar cookies that bake easily with no mixing or measuring needed.

Each box makes 20 cookies, with Pillsbury pitching them for holiday parties, cookie exchanges, and gift baskets.

Pillsbury has released multiple versions of its Holiday Shape Cookies option this month, all of which to celebrate its 25th Anniversary. It's weird and interesting to see this particular easy-to-bake option celebrating an anniversary, but the company is going all out for it by making several options available for whatever your holiday plans are. Some of the designs include an elf, the Grinch, Christmas trees, reindeer, a snowman, a turkey, and a gingerbread man. We have more info and images below of what they have to offer as they should all be in your grocer's freezer section now.

Pillsbury Celebrates the Holiday Shape Cookies 25th Anniversary

Holidays together are a whole lot sweeter with Pillsbury Ready to Bake Shape Sugar Cookie Dough. This cookie dough is pre-cut into round cookie shapes and ready to bake or eat raw (look for our "safe to eat raw" seal). Just follow the directions on the box to heat the oven, place the cookie rounds on a baking sheet, and bake – no mixing or measuring. Enjoy these sugar cookies as a perfect on-the-go treat or an irresistible addition to a snack or dessert. Turn baking cookies into a cheery activity for the whole family.

Warm, chewy sugar cookies make an irresistible treat anytime. Each sugar cookie features a reindeer image, ideal for a festive holiday party spread, cookie exchange, or baked goods gift basket. Great with cold milk or hot cocoa! Makes 20 cookies. At Pillsbury, we strive to make home-baked moments extra special through our products and recipes, which help make cooking and baking easy and convenient for even the busiest families.

NEW! Pillsbury Ready-to-Bake Gingerbread Man Shape Sugar Cookies: Featuring a festive Gingerbread Man design, these new ready-to-bake sugar cookies make it easy to add a little holiday magic to family gatherings and cookie plates.

RETURNING! Pillsbury Seasonal Shape Sugar Cookies (Elf, Grinch, Reindeer, Christmas Tree, Snowman, Turkey): Enjoy these iconic seasonal tear-and-bake cookies, back just in time for holiday baking trends like Pillsbury Shape double-stacked cookies!

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