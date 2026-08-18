Posted in: Music, Pokémon, Pop Culture | Tagged: GameChops, Poké Emo, Tune In With Chewie

Poké Emo Reimagines Several Pokémon Tunes With Alt-Rock Take

Poké Emo brings all of the sounds from multiple Pokémon titles and reimagines them as if performed by emo and alternative rock bands.

Article Summary GameChops releases Poké Emo, a new Pokémon cover album that reworks iconic themes with a nostalgic 2000s alt-rock sound.

Tune In With Chewie transforms 17 Pokémon tracks from games and more, blending emo, Midwest emo, and math rock influences.

Poké Emo revisits favorites like Pallet Town, Lavender Town, Pokémon Center, and Surf Theme with cathartic new arrangements.

The album channels bands like American Football, Mineral, and Sunny Day Real Estate, and is streaming now on multiple platforms.

Music label GameChops has released a brand-new Pokémon-inspired cover album called Poké Emo, giving some familiar tunes a '00s alt-rock spin. This album features music by multi-instrumentalist and sound designer Tune In With Chewie, as they reimagine Pokémon's music through the sounds of early-2000s emo. You're getting 17 tracks that span a number of games and series, films, and more, as they hone in on the vibes of cities and experiences from the franchise. We have more details below as the album is available on multiple streaming services.

Take Pokémon Back To The Early '00s with Poké Emo

Built around heartfelt guitar performances recorded across a range of alternate tunings, Poké Emo gives familiar themes a sound that is equal parts nostalgic and cathartic. Chewie reharmonized many of the arrangements to fit the desired harmonic language, and the album is dotted with deep cuts for the genre faithful: the "Pokémon Theme" intro takes its chord progression from Sunny Day Real Estate's "8," the trumpet threaded through "Jubilife Village" is a direct nod to American Football, and a "Minerals" poster hidden in the album artwork references the band Mineral.

Pokémon Theme Pallet Town Littleroot Town Route 201 Pokémon Center Slumbering Weald Emotion (An Unwavering Heart) Surf Theme Undella Town Cianwood City Theme Jubilife Village Pewter City Jubilife City Lavender Town Lavender Town Pt. II Lacunosa Town Outro

"Pokémon has been a series I've wanted to do an album on for a long time, but I just never got around to it," comments Tune In With Chewie. "After the success of Zelda's Midwest Emo Mixtape, I knew I wanted to do Pokémon in this style. I love this style of music and always have. I grew up listening to a lot of Midwest emo like Mineral, American Football, and Sunny Day Real Estate, as well as 2000s emo like My Chemical Romance, Jimmy Eat World, and Thursday. I even sprinkled in some math rock, something I didn't really get to do much of on the Zelda album."

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