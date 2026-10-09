Posted in: Music, Pokémon, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: game boy, Pokémon Blue, Pokémon Red

Pokémon Restocks The Red & Blue Game Boy Jukebox

Pokémon has restocked a special item for old-school gamers, as the Game Boy Jukebox featuring music from the Red and Blue titles is back.

Article Summary Pokémon has restocked the Red & Blue Game Boy Jukebox, a retro-inspired music toy now available again for $70.

The Pokémon Center exclusive recreates the classic Game Boy look and includes 45 cartridges with Kanto songs and sounds.

Fans can relive Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue with tracks from Pallet Town, battle themes, Lavender Town, and more.

Each Pokémon Game Boy Jukebox comes with a storage case, needs three LR44 batteries, and is limited to one per customer.

The Pokémon Company has brought back an item that was out of stock for a while, as the Game Boy Jukebox is back in stock. If you haven't seen this item yet, the company worked with Nintendo to recreate the design of the classic handheld game console to recreate the look and feel, while also making it into a sort of jukebox where you choose cartridges from one of the two titles to put in and play familiar songs that would be in the background as you traveled, caught creatures, did battle, and earned your badges. We have more details below, as they are now selling them at ONE per customer for $70.

Pokémon Red & Pokémon Blue Game Music Collection: Game Boy Jukebox

Relive cherished memories of your Pokémon adventures in the Kanto region by embarking on a new journey to listen to the songs and sounds that helped bring it to life! In this special collection, you'll find Game Boy Jukebox, a sound toy modeled after the original Game Boy system from Nintendo, along with 45 cartridges that you can insert into the device to hear a familiar melody or sound effect from the original Pokémon video games.

Includes one device, 45 cartridges, and one storage case

Screen and buttons are decorative only. This product does not play games.

Features music and sounds from the Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue games

Requires three LR44 button cell batteries

Recommended for ages 6 and up

Pokémon Center Original

Included Songs & Sounds

Title Screen Pallet Town Theme Professor Oak Professor Oak's Laboratory A Rival Appears Road to Viridian City: Leaving Pallet Town Battle! (Wild Pokémon) Victory! (Wild Pokémon) Pewter City Theme Pokémon Center Pokémon Healed Viridian Forest Guide A Trainer Appears (Girl Version) Battle! (Trainer Battle) Victory! (Trainer Battle) Caves of Mt. Moon Road to Cerulean City: Leaving Mt. Moon Cerulean City Theme Pokémon Gym Road to Bill's Home: Leaving Cerulean City Jigglypuff's Song Vermilion City Theme The S.S. Anne Road to Lavender Town: Leaving Vermilion City The Poké Flute A Trainer Appears (Boy Version) Battle! (Gym Leader Battle) Victory! (Gym Leader Battle) Cycling Lavender Town Theme Pokémon Tower Celadon City Theme Game Corner A Trainer Appears (Bad Guy Version) Rocket Hideout Silph Co. The Sea Cinnabar Island Theme Pokémon Mansion Evolution The Final Road Final Battle! (Rival) Hall of Fame Ending Theme

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