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Pokémon Restocks The Red & Blue Game Boy Jukebox

Pokémon has restocked a special item for old-school gamers, as the Game Boy Jukebox featuring music from the Red and Blue titles is back.

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Article Summary

  • Pokémon has restocked the Red & Blue Game Boy Jukebox, a retro-inspired music toy now available again for $70.
  • The Pokémon Center exclusive recreates the classic Game Boy look and includes 45 cartridges with Kanto songs and sounds.
  • Fans can relive Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue with tracks from Pallet Town, battle themes, Lavender Town, and more.
  • Each Pokémon Game Boy Jukebox comes with a storage case, needs three LR44 batteries, and is limited to one per customer.

The Pokémon Company has brought back an item that was out of stock for a while, as the Game Boy Jukebox is back in stock. If you haven't seen this item yet, the company worked with Nintendo to recreate the design of the classic handheld game console to recreate the look and feel, while also making it into a sort of jukebox where you choose cartridges from one of the two titles to put in and play familiar songs that would be in the background as you traveled, caught creatures, did battle, and earned your badges. We have more details below, as they are now selling them at ONE per customer for $70.

Pokémon Releases Red & Blue Game Boy Jukebox
Credit: The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Red & Pokémon Blue Game Music Collection: Game Boy Jukebox

Relive cherished memories of your Pokémon adventures in the Kanto region by embarking on a new journey to listen to the songs and sounds that helped bring it to life! In this special collection, you'll find Game Boy Jukebox, a sound toy modeled after the original Game Boy system from Nintendo, along with 45 cartridges that you can insert into the device to hear a familiar melody or sound effect from the original Pokémon video games.

  • Includes one device, 45 cartridges, and one storage case
  • Screen and buttons are decorative only. This product does not play games.
  • Features music and sounds from the Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue games
  • Requires three LR44 button cell batteries
  • Recommended for ages 6 and up
  • Pokémon Center Original

Included Songs & Sounds

  1. Title Screen
  2. Pallet Town Theme
  3. Professor Oak
  4. Professor Oak's Laboratory
  5. A Rival Appears
  6. Road to Viridian City: Leaving Pallet Town
  7. Battle! (Wild Pokémon)
  8. Victory! (Wild Pokémon)
  9. Pewter City Theme
  10. Pokémon Center
  11. Pokémon Healed
  12. Viridian Forest
  13. Guide
  14. A Trainer Appears (Girl Version)
  15. Battle! (Trainer Battle)
  16. Victory! (Trainer Battle)
  17. Caves of Mt. Moon
  18. Road to Cerulean City: Leaving Mt. Moon　
  19. Cerulean City Theme
  20. Pokémon Gym
  21. Road to Bill's Home: Leaving Cerulean City
  22. Jigglypuff's Song
  23. Vermilion City Theme
  24. The S.S. Anne
  25. Road to Lavender Town: Leaving Vermilion City
  26. The Poké Flute
  27. A Trainer Appears (Boy Version)
  28. Battle! (Gym Leader Battle)
  29. Victory! (Gym Leader Battle)
  30. Cycling
  31. Lavender Town Theme
  32. Pokémon Tower
  33. Celadon City Theme
  34. Game Corner
  35. A Trainer Appears (Bad Guy Version)
  36. Rocket Hideout
  37. Silph Co.
  38. The Sea
  39. Cinnabar Island Theme
  40. Pokémon Mansion
  41. Evolution
  42. The Final Road
  43. Final Battle! (Rival)
  44. Hall of Fame
  45. Ending Theme

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Gavin SheehanAbout Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings.
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