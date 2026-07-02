Posted in: Pop Culture | Tagged: Cinnamoroll, hello kitty, Pochacco, Pompompurin, Sanrio

Pompompurin Wins Sanrio Character Ranking For a Fifth Time

Celebrating his 30th anniversary year, Pompompurin has won the Sanrio Character Ranking for the fifth time, topping the 2026 list.

Article Summary Pompompurin wins the 2026 Sanrio Character Ranking, earning his fifth overall crown and second straight No. 1 finish.

A record 70.6 million votes were cast, with Pompompurin topping seven million in his milestone 30th anniversary year.

Cinnamoroll placed second and Pochacco third, giving Sanrio’s popular dog characters a clean sweep of the top three.

Kuromi edged Hello Kitty for fourth, while Pekkle rose to No. 6 and My Sweet Piano made one of the biggest jumps.

Sanrio revealed the results of their 2026 Character Ranking, and to almost no one's surprise, Pompompurin took the #1 overall spot. The company reported that a record-breaking 70,647,379 votes were cast, a rise of 12% from last year's vote, with Pompompurin garnering more than seven million votes to claim the top spot for the second consecutive year, as well as his fifth time overall. What's more, it was a sweep for dog characters in the top three, as Cinnamoroll took second place, while Pochacco placed third on the global scale. (Although Chococat took third among U.S. voters.)

Hello Kitty took fifth this year, as Kuromi edged her out to take fourth. A few other moves of note include Pekkle making a leap from 10th to 6th, while My Sweet Piano also climbed five places, rising from No. 18 last year to No. 13. Sadly, absent from the Top 100, Pandaba yet again gets forgotten by the audience. And you can see how happy she is to be ignored yet again. We have more info on the results from the company below.

Pompompurin Takes Top Honors For The Sanrio Character Ranking 2026

A diverse range of characters placed in the Top 20, drawing renewed attention to their unique personalities and appeal. Pekkle rose from No. 10 last year to No. 6, following his first Top 10 finish in 31 years, and received strong support from fans. Meanwhile, My Sweet Piano climbed from No. 18 last year to No. 13, marking the largest ranking increase among the Top 20 characters. The official website also features the complete results of the 2026 Sanrio character ranking, the Top 10 rankings by overseas country and region, the Top 15 rankings in the 2026 Sanrio character ranking Partner Category, and the first-place winners of each award in the 2026 Sanrio character ranking Happilinafriends Category.

Pompompurin Claims Back-to-Back Victories in His Anniversary Year! Pekkle Jumps to No. 6! A record-breaking 70,647,379 votes were cast, up 12% from last year. Celebrating his 30th anniversary year, Pompompurin garnered more than 7 million votes to claim the No. 1 spot for the second consecutive year and the fifth time overall. Cinnamoroll ranked No. 2 and Pochacco No. 3, with Sanrio's three popular dog characters sweeping the top three spots. Pekkle made a significant leap from No. 10 last year to No. 6. My Sweet Piano also climbed five places, rising from No. 18 last year to No. 13.

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