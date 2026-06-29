Posted in: Pop Culture | Tagged: Pop Mart, The Monsters

Pop Mart Opening NYC Stop For The Monsters 10th Anniversary

Pop Mart has revealed they're opening a new temp location in New York City to help celebrate The Monsters 10th Anniversary.

Article Summary Pop Mart opens a temporary NYC location at 423 West 14th Street from July 17 to August 31 for The Monsters 10th Anniversary.

The Pop Mart exhibition features nine galleries tracing The Monsters history, from early sketches to Labubu’s rise in pop culture.

Pop Mart tickets include commemorative gifts, while VIP bundles and online draws unlock exclusive 10th Anniversary collectibles.

Pop Mart also teams with Canva on The Monsters templates, bringing Labubu and the full crew into custom fan designs.

Pop Mart announced this week that they're opening a temporary location in New York City to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of The Monsters line of figures. The location will be at 423 West 14th Street in Manhattan, running from July 17 until August 31, as they will have a ton of exhibits to check out, as well as items for sale that you can only pick up at this one specific location. What's more, they've teamed up with Canva to launch The Monsters template collection, where you can design with Labubu and the whole crew. We have mroe details from today's announcement for you below.

Pop Mart Arrives in NYC To Celebrate The Monsters

This is the first time Lung will be in the U.S., underscoring the significance of this milestone for Labubu, one of pop culture's most recognizable IP characters. The exhibition features nine uniquely curated galleries that take fans through the origins of The Monsters, including initial sketches of characters like Labubu, Zimomo, and Tycoco, as well as the evolution of the series.

All base-entry tickets will receive a commemorative gift, and VIP ticket holders will receive a bundle worth over $130, featuring The Monsters' 10th Anniversary Exhibition Limited Vinyl Plush Blister Pack. At the end of the exhibit, fans will exit through a gift shop where they can purchase items from the entire 10th Anniversary collectibles & accessories collection, while supplies last. Enter the draw for a chance to purchase the 10th Anniversary Exclusives, available for online ticket holders only.

"When I began creating The Monsters, I never could have imagined the response and impact they would have," Kasing Lung, creator of The Monsters. "Partnering with Pop Mart to bring this celebration to life has been such a joy after seeing how fans have emotionally connected with and built a community around The Monsters over the years."

"The international response to The Monsters exhibit has been incredible. We're so excited to bring this experience to the U.S. this summer in what is shaping up to be another monumental year for Labubu after appearing on the global FIFA stage during the World Cup," said Emily Brough, Head of IP and Licensing at Pop Mart. "Fans have shown their love for Labubu and The Monsters in so many fun ways that this exhibit is a way of honoring that connection and paying tribute to the world Lung created."

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