Posted in: Pop Culture, PowerA, Technology | Tagged: harry potter

PowerA Introduces New Line of Harry Potter Gaming Gear

PowerA has introduced a new line of gaming gear accessories this week that are all themed around the world of Harry Potter

Article Summary PowerA unveils a new Harry Potter gaming gear collection, bringing Hogwarts-inspired style to holiday shopping.

The officially licensed lineup includes Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S accessories themed around Harry Potter.

Highlights include a Hogwarts wireless controller, Gryffindor Switch 2 case, and Chibi Harry Potter Xbox controller.

PowerA pairs Harry Potter designs with gaming-ready features like magnetic sensors, rumble, textured grips, and storage.

PowerA has a new line of items available in time for the holidays, as they have created several Harry Potter-themed gaming accessories and gear. The team has partnered with Warner Bros. to create a set of items that feature house-inspired designs that will make anyone who still loves the series feel like they have the power of Hogwarts behind them. The controllers feature the usual array of gaming-ready performance mechanics for both the Nintendo Switch 2 and the Xbox Series X|S, as well as protection for the Switch 2. We have more info on all of the items below, along with some images, as they are all available on the company's website right now.

Cast Your Own Gaming Spell With PowerA's Harry Potter Lineup

Whether they're leveling up their setup at home or taking their adventures on the go, the collection offers an enchanting and functional gift for Harry Potter fans looking to combine their love of gaming with their favorite fandom.

PowerA Advantage Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch 2 – Hogwarts: Officially licensed Harry Potter, the HogwartsTM- inspired controller features comfort, precision, and personalization with contact-free magnetic sensors, advanced gaming buttons, and up to 30 hours of battery life.

Officially licensed Harry Potter, the HogwartsTM- inspired controller features comfort, precision, and personalization with contact-free magnetic sensors, advanced gaming buttons, and up to 30 hours of battery life. PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch 2: Inspired by the HogwartsTM houses and part of the officially licensed Harry Potter collection. Take your Nintendo Switch 2 on the go with these sturdy compact Protection Cases for Nintendo Switch 2 designed to fit the console and up to 9 Game Cards while showcasing your house pride.

Inspired by the HogwartsTM houses and part of the officially licensed Harry Potter collection. Take your Nintendo Switch 2 on the go with these sturdy compact Protection Cases for Nintendo Switch 2 designed to fit the console and up to 9 Game Cards while showcasing your house pride. PowerA Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S – Chibi Harry Potter: Officially licensed Harry Potter, the Chibi Harry Potter Wired Controller showcases beloved characters in a playful Chibi-inspired art style. Features include smooth controls with precision-tuned analog sticks, dual rumble motors that bring games to life, and an ergonomic design with textured grips for lasting comfort.

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