Posted in: Pop Culture, PowerA, Technology | Tagged: harry potter, Nintendo Switch 2

PowerA Reveals Multiple Harry Potter-Inspired Items

PowerA has made several new items for the Nintendo Switch 2, specifically for those fans who are still into the Harry Potter franchise.

Article Summary PowerA unveils officially licensed Harry Potter gaming accessories, including Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox controllers.

The Harry Potter collection features Hogwarts house-themed Switch 2 wireless controllers and protective cases.

Xbox fans can grab a Harry Potter Chibi wired controller and a Quidditch-inspired wireless controller design.

PowerA says the Harry Potter gaming accessories are available now through its website and participating retailers.

PowerA has partnered with Warner Bros. to create new gaming accessories for fans of the Harry Potter franchise. As you can see here, they have made a new set of controllers and cases specifically for the Nintendo Switch 2, as well as some Xbox controllers, giving those who love a specific house or design the items they want to complete their home set. We have more details about the set of items from the company, as they're currently available on their website.

Harry Potter Takes Over Xbox and the Nintendo Switch 2

Available today, the debut collection includes a Nintendo Switch 2 Advantage Wireless Controller (MSRP $69.99) and Nintendo Switch 2 Protection Cases (MSRP $24.99), each inspired by one of the four Hogwarts houses, allowing fans to showcase their house pride. Inspired by one of the world's most beloved and enduring entertainment franchises, the collection allows fans to celebrate their connection to the wizarding world through officially licensed gaming accessories designed for everyday play. Featuring iconic artwork inspired by the Harry Potter film series, the collection brings the magic of Hogwarts to Nintendo Switch 2 and XBOX gaming setups.

The collection also features an XBOX Wired Controller (MSRP $34.99) showcasing Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, and other beloved characters in a playful Chibi-inspired art style, as well as the Xbox Advantage Wireless Controller (MSRP $99.99) inspired by the excitement and competitive spirit of Quidditch, complete with gold-accented design details. The collection is available now on PowerA.com and at participating retailers.

"As a lifelong Harry Potter fan, this partnership is especially meaningful," said Kiley Jacobson, Director of Licensing & Strategic Partnerships at PowerA. "Our goal is to design accessories that feel authentic to the wizarding world and resonate with those who hold it close to their hearts, while delivering the quality and performance expected from PowerA. We're excited to build on this partnership and collaborate on even more magical products to come."

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