Posted in: Amazon Studios, Conventions, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: blade runner 2099, new york comic con, NYCC 2026

Prime Video To Hold Blade Runner 2099 Experience at NYCC 2026

Those attending New York Comic-Con 2026 will have a chance to run through the Blade Runner 2099 Experience hosted by Prime Video

Article Summary Prime Video brings the Blade Runner 2099 Experience to NYCC 2026 for one day only on October 10 in Manhattan.

Fans enter as humans posing as replicants, passing an LAPD bone scan to access this immersive Blade Runner world.

The Blade Runner 2099 event features the real spinner, LAPD Property Division, and a replicant empathy test.

Guests can visit the Replicant Birthing Center, get a custom implanted memory video, and unwind at La Paloma.

Prime Video has something special in mind for New York Comic-Con this weekend, as they have announced the new Blade Runner 2099 Experience. The one-day event will be held on Saturday, October 10, from 10:00 AM–6:00 PM, as the company transforms Meatpacking Collective (412 West 14th Street) into the futuristic world the film and new TV series are set in. Fans will be able to walk through and experience several interactive elements, meet characters, and check out props all inspired by the limited series. We have the finer details below as tickets to check out the experience are currently on sale.

Blade Runner 2099 Comes To NYCC 2026

In Blade Runner 2099, the balance of power has shifted, and replicants have become the ruling class, with humans reduced to menial tasks. Some replicants have taken on the role they once feared, as Blade Runners, who keep order in dystopian Los Angeles. Guests will enter as humans attempting to go undercover as replicants, beginning their journey inside a highly restricted area of the LAPD, where they'll have to make it through a bone scanner under the watchful eye of an LAPD officer before being cleared to explore.

Once inside, fans can make their way through the LAPD Property Division, see the real spinner from the limited series up close and put themselves to the test with a Functional Index Test designed to measure levels of empathy and determine whether they are a replicant or a human. On the second floor, fans will discover the Replicant Birthing Center and Memory Lab, where newly born replicants receive implanted memories.

Guests can undergo a memory scan of their own before receiving a completely fabricated implanted memory, created within the experience and delivered as a digital video they can take with them and share. And after successfully making it through 2099, fans can make their way into La Paloma, an in-world nightclub-inspired space where they can hang out, take in the futuristic atmosphere, and continue exploring one of sci-fi's most iconic worlds.

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