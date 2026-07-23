Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Buffalo Wild Wings, Mars Inc., pringles

Pringles Teams With Buffalo Wild Wings For Three New Flavors

In the latest nerdy food collaboration, Pringles has announced three new flavors coming out in a partnership with Buffalo Wild Wings.

Article Summary Pringles is teaming with Buffalo Wild Wings on three new chip flavors inspired by fan-favorite B-Dubs sauces.

The Pringles x Buffalo Wild Wings lineup includes Parmesan Garlic, Medium Buffalo, and Asian Zing crisps.

Pringles says the limited collaboration hits select retailers in July before expanding nationwide in September.

Each Pringles can is priced at a suggested $2.69, bringing sports-bar flavor to game day snacks at home.

Pringles has a new nerdy food collaboration happening soon, as they have made three new flavors based on Buffalo Wild Wings sauces. Those of you who absolutely love dipping in the sauce can get three of the most popular B-Dubs sauces, as they will release Parmesan Garlic, Medium Buffalo, and Asian Zing as chips. We have more details below about the collab as they will hit select retail shelves in July, followed by a wider release this September.

Get Your Sauce On With Pringles New Buffalo Wild Wings Flavors

Marking Pringles' first flavor collab with a national restaurant brand in more than five years, this highly anticipated partnership transforms three fan-favorite B-Dubs sauces into the ultimate stackable, snackable crisps. Fans can stock up on all three Pringles x Buffalo Wild Wings crisps and bring sports-bar-inspired snack flavors to every game-day gathering, starting this July at select retailers and expanding nationwide in September, for a suggested retail price of $2.69 per can.

Pringles x Buffalo Wild Wings Parmesan Garlic: The MVP of savory snacking, featuring a tangy citrus note followed by aged parmesan, roasted garlic, Italian herbs, and a hint of red spice.

The MVP of savory snacking, featuring a tangy citrus note followed by aged parmesan, roasted garlic, Italian herbs, and a hint of red spice. Pringles x Buffalo Wild Wings Medium Buffalo: A game day classic that delivers tangy Buffalo flavor with cayenne heat and a smooth buttery finish.

A game day classic that delivers tangy Buffalo flavor with cayenne heat and a smooth buttery finish. Pringles x Buffalo Wild Wings Asian Zing: Bringing a blitz of sweet heat with notes of tanginess from rice vinegar, followed by heat from chili peppers, and balanced with a hint of soy sauce and ginger.

"When two brands that are synonymous with game day and flavor come together, fans expect something big," said Mauricio Jenkins, Salty Snacks Brand & Content Lead, Mars Snacking North America. "We've taken the unmistakable flavors people love from Buffalo Wild Wings and packed them into our iconic stackable crisps, creating a lineup that's made for every kickoff, watch party and tailgate."

"We're excited to partner with Pringles to bring Buffalo Wild Wings flavors to snack lovers in a whole new way," said Tristan Meline, Brand President, Buffalo Wild Wings. "From game day to every day, these crisps capture the bold taste fans know and love from B-Dubs. It's a fun way to introduce new consumers to the brand and invite them to experience our legendary flavors firsthand."

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