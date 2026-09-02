Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: general mills, Hidden Valley Ranch, Progresso

Progresso & Hidden Valley Ranch Partner For New Soup Flavors

Progresso has teamed up with Hidden Valley Ranch to create two new Pitmaster flavors, with that ranch-style flavor in the mix.

Article Summary Progresso teams with Hidden Valley Ranch to expand its Pitmaster soup line with two bold new BBQ-inspired flavors.

Progresso Pitmaster Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch blends chicken, smoky bacon, potatoes, celery, and creamy ranch broth.

Progresso Charbroiled Bacon Cheeseburger Soup packs beef crumbles, bacon, potatoes, cheddar cheese, and 16g protein.

General Mills says Progresso is building on last year’s Pitmaster success with hearty, easy meals for cooler days.

General Mills and Hidden Valley have come together for a pair of new soup flavors, with the Progresso Pitmaster adding Charbroiled Bacon Cheeseburger and Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch. The new Pitmaster option was one of the company's biggest hits last year, and to capitalize on it, they've got two new offerings with some of that Hidden Valley flavoring. The new Charbroiled Bacon Cheeseburger option gives you that grilled burger taste, while the Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch option offers a unique flavor for those who love chicken dishes. We have more details on both as they'll be hitting soup shelves shortly.

Progresso & Hidden Valley Ranch Add Two Pitmaster Flavors

As grilling season gives way to cooler days and comforting meals, Progresso is introducing even more backyard BBQ flavor to its smoky, savory Pitmaster lineup. No fuss or flame required with two new additions: Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Soup, made in partnership with Hidden Valley Ranch, and Charbroiled Bacon Cheeseburger Soup.

Charbroiled Bacon Cheeseburger Soup: For those who love the taste of a classic burger, the new Progresso Pitmaster Charbroiled Bacon Cheeseburger Soup brings the cookout staple from the bun to the bowl. Beef patty crumbles, smoky bacon, potatoes and cheddar cheese come together for a flavorful meal with 16g of protein per can.

For those who love the taste of a classic burger, the new Progresso Pitmaster Charbroiled Bacon Cheeseburger Soup brings the cookout staple from the bun to the bowl. Beef patty crumbles, smoky bacon, potatoes and cheddar cheese come together for a flavorful meal with 16g of protein per can. Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch: Progresso Pitmaster canned up the irresistible flavors of grilled chicken, smoky bacon, and the iconic taste of America's #1 Ranch Brand, Hidden Valley Ranch. Paired with potatoes and celery in a creamy broth, each can packs 15g of protein for a satisfying meal that's easy to prepare and just as delicious to eat.

Hidden Valley Ranch fans know the delectable flavor is the perfect addition to any meal – so why not soup?" said Nick Higgins, General Manager of Hidden Valley Ranch. "Part of the fun of ranch is discovering just how many ways there are to enjoy it, and partnering with Progresso gave us a whole new way to serve it up, one simmering spoonful at a time."

"Following a successful launch last summer, we wanted to keep the grill going and give people even more of the flavors they love," said Karyn Christianson, Business Unit Director for Progresso at General Mills. "This year, we're taking Progresso Pitmaster in two exciting directions, from the unmistakable taste of Hidden Valley Ranch to the satisfying bite of a bacon cheeseburger. Together, they show just how much possibility there is in bringing BBQ-inspired favorites to the soup aisle."

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