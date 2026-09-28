Posted in: Clothing, Krafton, Pop Culture, PUBG Battlegrounds | Tagged: Floor 13, PUBG

PUBG Teams With mgk and Floor 13 For New Clothing Line

PUBG is getting a brand-new clothing line in a new partnership with mgk and Floor 13, set to debut in October at ComplexCon.

Article Summary PUBG teams with mgk’s Floor 13 on a new apparel collection, debuting exclusively at ComplexCon in Los Angeles.

The PUBG x Floor 13 line includes shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and more inspired by iconic Battlegrounds imagery.

PUBG’s ComplexCon booth brings Miramar to life with immersive experiences tied to the game’s survival theme.

Krafton says the PUBG fashion collaboration marks a new push to expand the franchise beyond gaming and into culture.

Krafton and Floor 13 have come together for a brand-new PUBG: Battlegrounds event and clothing line that will make its debut in Los Angeles in October. The line will make its debut at ComplexCon's 10th anniversary, as they will show off the new apparel collection mgk's new creative studio (formerly Machine Gun Kelly). We have the finer details about all of this below, along with a look at some of the items coming out.

PUBG x Floor 13 Collaboration

The collaboration will make its debut at the 10th anniversary of ComplexCon, taking place October 3-4 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, where the collection will be available exclusively for attendees. The PUBG x Floor 13 apparel collection includes shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and more, featuring iconic imagery from the world of PUBG. Images of some items from the collection can be found in the press kit here.

At the event, PUBG will introduce its first collaboration with Floor 13, mgk's (formerly Machine Gun Kelly) creative agency and cultural company operating across music, product, content, live experiences, and partnerships. The collaboration is centered around "survival," a core element of the PUBG franchise, and will come to life through a capsule collection of apparel and merchandise and an immersive experience on the floor of ComplexCon.

PUBG's booth at the U.S. ComplexCon will draw from Miramar, one of the signature maps of PUBG: Battlegrounds, and will feature iconic experiences for visitors. A helicopter from mgk's (formerly Machine Gun Kelly) own live performances anchors the space as a visual centerpiece and a photo opportunity for attendees. This collaboration builds on the momentum of PUBG's March appearance at ComplexCon Hong Kong, where its partnership with Korean streetwear label Thug Club brought longtime fans and new audiences into the world of Battlegrounds through a capsule collection and immersive live experience.

"We chose to build a theme around the number 13 and the idea of luck," said Jake Zottoli, Creative Director at Floor 13. "Thirteen has always carried this superstition of being unlucky, and 'Better Luck Next Time' felt like an idea that could resonate naturally with PUBG. We liked flipping that superstition and treating luck as something you create rather than something you're given."

"This collaboration with Floor 13 marks a new chapter for PUBG, stepping outside the game and into fashion and culture," said Hyojung Lee, Head of PUBG IP Experience, Krafton. "ComplexCon is the perfect stage to bring this exclusive collection to a global audience and marks the first of many upcoming new experiences we have planned to bring the game to life beyond the screen."

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