Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Liquid Death, Puffin

Puffin & Liquid Death Have Come Together For Special Drinkwear

Liquid Death and Puffin have come together to give your canned water a special look for Halloween with the new Puffin Drinkwear

Article Summary Liquid Death and Puffin team up for Halloween-ready drinkwear, giving canned water a spooky, collectible style.

The Liquid Death x Puffin collection includes five designs, from biker jackets to hoodies and a tropical polo.

Puffin drinkwear uses premium insulation, durable stitching, and non-slip bottoms to keep drinks colder longer.

Liquid Death fans can shop the special Puffin collection online, with styles priced around $25 to $50.

Liquid Death has formed a new partnership with Puffin, bringing two new items to check out: Puffin drinkwear. Fit for the Grim Reaper himself, they have created a special line of jackets, and even a body bag, designed to keep your canned water comfortable and even ghoulish during Halloween. We have mroe details from both parties below of what you can get, as they have a few different versions to choose from (depending on your personal taste) on their special website, many of them going for $25-50.

Protect Your Liquid Death With Puffin Drinkwear

The Liquid Death x Puffin Collection features five new designs that bring rock 'n' roll energy to your favorite beverage. Each piece is crafted with premium materials and high-quality insulation to keep drinks colder (or warmer) for longer. Non-slip rubber bottoms help prevent party spills, and durable stitching keeps your Puffin rocking for the long term. Like all Puffins, the Liquid Death x Puffin Collection is designed to keep your beverage cold, your hands warm, and your vibe unmatched.

The Death Rider – A slick, faux-leather biker jacket fit for your can's inner rebel.

The Death Core Hoodie – A pink hoodie that proves tough can still be soft.

Aloha Deathly Bahama – A dark tropical polo that brings vacation vibes to the afterlife.

Death Drip Hoodie – A black and gold design that oozes high-voltage energy.

Death Status Hoodie – A black and gold classic with killer printed details worthy of a backstage pass.

"Since its introduction, Liquid Death has brought a personality and vibe to beverages that's unlike anything out there, and we're absolutely stoked to introduce the Liquid Death x Puffin Collection," said Puffin Drinkwear Founder Tyrone Hazen. "Puffins are made to be fun, playful, and useful, and this collection takes it to a new level. A conversation starter for sure."

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