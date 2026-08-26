Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Pure Leaf Iced Tea, tennis

Pure Leaf Iced Tea Reveals Tennis-Inspired Set Break Collection

Pure Leaf Iced Tea revealed several tennis-inspired items in the Set Break Collection to be released alongside the U.S. Open

Article Summary Pure Leaf Iced Tea launches the tennis-inspired Set Break Collection timed to the U.S. Open and tea break season.

Pure Leaf brings a Tea Break Cart to Bryant Park on September 2 with mocktails and free tennis merch while supplies last.

Fans can enter Pure Leaf Instagram merch drops starting August 30 for prizes like apparel, racquets, and coolers.

The Pure Leaf sweepstakes includes seven drops, from a year's supply of iced tea to a premium Steep Suite sauna.

Pure Leaf Iced Tea has decided to release a collection of items alongside the U.S. Open this year, as they revealed the Set Break Collection. First off, if you happen to be in the New York City area on September 2, the company will have a Tea Break Cart near Bryant Park (West 42nd Street between 5th and 6th Avenues) with mocktails and free tennis merch while supplies last. That's the one in-person event. Meanwhile, starting on August 30, you can enter for a chance to win merch drops by commenting on each specific drop post on their Instagram (@PureLeaf). We have more details and all of the drops happening below, as we wish you the best of luck in winning them!

Get Some Awesome Tennis Merch From Pure Leaf Iced Tea

In tennis, breaks aren't interruptions; they're part of the game. From changeovers to set breaks, players know that the right pause can help them return stronger. Pure Leaf believes the same is true beyond the court. In today's always-on culture, where people feel constant pressure to keep going, a small break with a refreshing, naturally caffeinated Pure Leaf Iced Tea can help people reset and recharge so they can return ready to take on whatever the day brings with confidence.

That's why Pure Leaf is bringing its tea breaks platform to one of the biggest moments in tennis. Through Amanda Anisimova's personal story, limited-edition Set Break Collection drops for fans, and an interactive experience in New York City, Pure Leaf is showing that breaks don't interrupt momentum; they help create it. Each drop will open at 3 PM ET and close at 11:59 PM ET on the date listed below. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents OF THE 50 U.S./D.C., 18+ and age of majority (19+ in AL & NE). Ends 2:59 p.m. ET 9/14/26. Void where prohibited. Read the official rules for complete details.

Drop #1: A year's supply of Pure Leaf Iced Tea (Aug 30 – Sept 1): A year's supply of real brewed Pure Leaf Iced Tea, complete with a custom cooler to keep every bottle chilled and ready for the perfect tea break.

A year's supply of Pure Leaf Iced Tea (Aug 30 – Sept 1): A year's supply of real brewed Pure Leaf Iced Tea, complete with a custom cooler to keep every bottle chilled and ready for the perfect tea break. Drop #2: Premium at-home mocktail kit (Sept 2 – Sept 3): A courtside classic reimagined for the perfect tea break. This premium at-home mocktail kit pairs Pure Leaf Iced Tea with tennis-inspired glassware, elevated accessories, and more, so fans can mix up a refreshing tennis-inspired iced tea mocktail at home.

Premium at-home mocktail kit (Sept 2 – Sept 3): A courtside classic reimagined for the perfect tea break. This premium at-home mocktail kit pairs Pure Leaf Iced Tea with tennis-inspired glassware, elevated accessories, and more, so fans can mix up a refreshing tennis-inspired iced tea mocktail at home. Drop #3: The Reset Set (Sept 4 – Sept 5): The Reset Set, a chic Pure Leaf-inspired tennis apparel collection made for both on and off-court moments, featuring classic court-ready pieces, a cable-knit sweater, and a visor.

The Reset Set (Sept 4 – Sept 5): The Reset Set, a chic Pure Leaf-inspired tennis apparel collection made for both on and off-court moments, featuring classic court-ready pieces, a cable-knit sweater, and a visor. Drop #4: Amanda Anisimova-signed racquet (Sept 6 – Sept 7): Amanda Anisimova's racquet model of choice, signed by Amanda herself, giving fans a chance to own a one-of-a-kind keepsake from one of tennis' standout stars.

Amanda Anisimova-signed racquet (Sept 6 – Sept 7): Amanda Anisimova's racquet model of choice, signed by Amanda herself, giving fans a chance to own a one-of-a-kind keepsake from one of tennis' standout stars. Drop #5: Custom Pure Leaf racquet bag (Sept 8 – Sept 9): A sleek custom Pure Leaf racquet bag designed with quality leather and embroidered to carry every match-day essential, with dedicated space for your racquet, tennis must-haves, and, most importantly, an ice-cold Pure Leaf waiting when it's time to reset.

Custom Pure Leaf racquet bag (Sept 8 – Sept 9): A sleek custom Pure Leaf racquet bag designed with quality leather and embroidered to carry every match-day essential, with dedicated space for your racquet, tennis must-haves, and, most importantly, an ice-cold Pure Leaf waiting when it's time to reset. Drop #6: Tennis net hammock (Sept 10 – Sept 11): A limited-edition hammock crafted from upcycled tennis nets and signed by Amanda Anisimova, this one-of-a-kind hammock invites fans to stretch out, slow down, and savor a break between busy moments.

Tennis net hammock (Sept 10 – Sept 11): A limited-edition hammock crafted from upcycled tennis nets and signed by Amanda Anisimova, this one-of-a-kind hammock invites fans to stretch out, slow down, and savor a break between busy moments. Drop #7: The Steep Suite (Sept 12 – Sept 13): The Steep Suite, a premium at-home sauna paired with a custom cooler stocked with ice-cold Pure Leaf, designed to bring fans a revitalizing hot-and-cold reset moment at home.

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