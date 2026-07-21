Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, Marvel Studios, Movies, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, Gaslamp District, san diego, sdcc

Putting Up The Avengers: Doomsday Gaslamp Sign For San Diego Comic-Con

Putting up the Avengers: Doomsday sign across the San Diego Gaslamp District ahead of tomorrow's San Diego Comic-Con in pictures

Article Summary Avengers: Doomsday signage is taking over San Diego’s Gaslamp District ahead of San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

The downtown Gaslamp sign is being transformed into Avengers: Doomsday following the trailer drop.

Comic-Con banners and Avengers: Doomsday streetlamp branding are rolling out across downtown San Diego.

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 begins with Preview Night on July 22, as Avengers: Doomsday dominates the buildup.

We saw this starting to go up yesterday during one of Bleeding Cool's lunchtime walks. It even made it onto TikTok. But a little later on, there was a lot more to see, as the Gaslamp District sign of San Diego downtown gets transformed into Avengers: Doomsday in time for San Diego Comic-Con tomorrow and following yesterday's trailer drop. In addition to all the San Diego streetlamps getting Comic-Con banners, they will all have Avengers: Doomsday livery. Another friend of Doc Ray took a look with his camera and told us, "As a prop builder myself, it's rather impressive in scale and quality. Beautiful work." Well, that's a pretty good review… here's a look.

As Doc Ray also says, "apparently the Avengers themselves are doing the build out if you believe the name on the worker's toolbox." We do, Doc Ray, we do. SO, cn anyone read this language???

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 runs from this Wednesday to Sunday at the San Diego Convention Center, with Preview Night on July 22. It expects around 135,000 attendees for the world's most impactful pop culture gathering. Bleeding Cool will be running around all over it.

Avengers: Doomsday is the next major Avengers movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027. The film was originally announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2024 as part of the Multiverse Saga's climax, tied to the Kang Dynasty concept, but pivoted to centre on Doctor Doom as the primary antagonist. Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, return to direct, with Stephen McFeely writing the screenplay. Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz are producers. This marks a massive crossover event bringing together heroes from multiple universes, signalling a major reset or evolution for the MCU post-Multiverse Saga. Heroes from three distinct universes, the main MCU, the Fantastic Four's universe, and the Fox X-Men universe, collide to face an existential threat from Doctor Doom. The story involves multiversal incursions in the fashion of Jonathan Hickman's Avengers: Time Runs Out comic book storyline, with heroes uniting against Doom. The ensemble is one of the largest in MCU history, with:

Robert Downey Jr . as Doctor Doom

. as Doctor Doom Chris Evans as Steve Rogers / Captain America.

as Steve Rogers / Captain America. Chris Hemsworth as Thor.

as Thor. Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic.

as Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic. Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman.

as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman. Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / Human Torch.

as Johnny Storm / Human Torch. Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / The Thing.

as Ben Grimm / The Thing. Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Captain America.

as Sam Wilson / Captain America. Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova.

as Yelena Belova. Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier.

as Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier. Paul Rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Man.

as Scott Lang / Ant-Man. Patrick Stewart (Professor X)

(Professor X) Ian McKellen (Magneto)

(Magneto) James Marsden (Cyclops)

(Cyclops) Kelsey Grammer (Beast)

(Beast) Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler)

(Nightcrawler) Rebecca Romijn (Mystique)

(Mystique) Channing Tatum (Gambit)

(Gambit) Tom Hiddleston (Loki)

(Loki) Letitia Wright (Shuri/Black Panther)

(Shuri/Black Panther) Simu Liu (Shang-Chi)

(Shang-Chi) David Harbour (Red Guardian)

(Red Guardian) Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent)

(U.S. Agent) Lewis Pullman (Sentry)

(Sentry) Kathryn Newton (Cassie Lang)

(Cassie Lang) Danny Ramirez (Falcon)

(Falcon) Winston Duke (M'Baku)

(M'Baku) Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost)

(Ghost) Mabel Cadena (Namora)

(Namora) Tenoch Huerta Mejia (Namor)

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