Posted in: Clothing, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, QuakeCon | Tagged: QuakeCon 2026
QuakeCon 2026 Releases New Clothing & Gear For The Event
As QuakeCon 2026 comes to a close, Bethesda Softworks has loaded up their shop with limited edition items reflecting on this year's event.
Article Summary
- Bethesda marks QuakeCon 2026 with limited-edition merch, including tees, hoodies, joggers, pins, and plush collectibles.
- QuakeCon 2026 gear is available now in the Bethesda Gear Store, letting fans celebrate the event after the convention ends.
- The new Fallout Pip-Boy 3000 Die-Cast Replica Mk V Overseer’s Edition joins the QuakeCon 2026 shop lineup for pre-order.
- QuakeCon’s 30th anniversary collection honors the LAN party legacy with apparel and accessories inspired by the event.
Bethesda Softworks has commemorated QuakeCon 2026 with a new lineup of gear and items for you to snag, even if you didn't attend the event. The team has loaded the shop up with a bunch of clothing, from t-shirts to joggers to an awesome-looking blue hoodie. not to mention the new Fallout Pip-Boy 3000 Die-Cast Replica Mk V Overseer's Edition that we talked about earlier this week. Not to mention some fun items like an enamel pin and a special plushie shaped like the event logo. We have more details on all of them below, as you can check them out in the shop, available for a limited time now that the convention has come to a close.
QuakeCon 2026 Items Help Celebrate the Event
The Bethesda Gear Store also today features the debut of the Pip-Boy 3000 Die-Cast Replica Mk V Overseer's Edition. Created by The Wand Company, this fully-functioning Pip-Boy comes in a classy gold, which any Overseer needs to show their power among the Wastelands. Pre-order it today on the Bethesda Gear Store.
Since its debut show in Garland, Texas, in 1996, QuakeCon has served as the ultimate LAN party for a weekend of panels, tournaments, and community gatherings. Celebrate the legacy of Bethesda and QuakeCon with the following items:
- Outfit yourself in the official Quake 30th Anniversary Tee, the QuakeCon Monitor Burst Tee, and the QuakeCon Repeater Tee.
- It's going to be hot outside in Grapevine, but if the AC gets a bit chilly or you want to be ready for a long, cold winter when QuakeCon is months away, pick up the QuakeCon 30th Anniversary Navy Hoodie, the QuakeCon Crewneck, and the QuakeCon Joggers.
- Show your love for three decades of the biggest LAN party on your backpack, jacket, lanyard, or pinboard with the QuakeCon 30th Anniversary Pin.
- After a weekend of hard combat, enjoy something soft with the QuakeCon Logo Oversized Plush and the QuakeCon Logo Keychain Companion.