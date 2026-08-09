Posted in: Clothing, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, QuakeCon | Tagged: QuakeCon 2026

QuakeCon 2026 Releases New Clothing & Gear For The Event

As QuakeCon 2026 comes to a close, Bethesda Softworks has loaded up their shop with limited edition items reflecting on this year's event.

Article Summary Bethesda marks QuakeCon 2026 with limited-edition merch, including tees, hoodies, joggers, pins, and plush collectibles.

QuakeCon 2026 gear is available now in the Bethesda Gear Store, letting fans celebrate the event after the convention ends.

The new Fallout Pip-Boy 3000 Die-Cast Replica Mk V Overseer’s Edition joins the QuakeCon 2026 shop lineup for pre-order.

QuakeCon’s 30th anniversary collection honors the LAN party legacy with apparel and accessories inspired by the event.

Bethesda Softworks has commemorated QuakeCon 2026 with a new lineup of gear and items for you to snag, even if you didn't attend the event. The team has loaded the shop up with a bunch of clothing, from t-shirts to joggers to an awesome-looking blue hoodie. not to mention the new Fallout Pip-Boy 3000 Die-Cast Replica Mk V Overseer's Edition that we talked about earlier this week. Not to mention some fun items like an enamel pin and a special plushie shaped like the event logo. We have more details on all of them below, as you can check them out in the shop, available for a limited time now that the convention has come to a close.

QuakeCon 2026 Items Help Celebrate the Event

The Bethesda Gear Store also today features the debut of the Pip-Boy 3000 Die-Cast Replica Mk V Overseer's Edition. Created by The Wand Company, this fully-functioning Pip-Boy comes in a classy gold, which any Overseer needs to show their power among the Wastelands. Pre-order it today on the Bethesda Gear Store.

Since its debut show in Garland, Texas, in 1996, QuakeCon has served as the ultimate LAN party for a weekend of panels, tournaments, and community gatherings. Celebrate the legacy of Bethesda and QuakeCon with the following items:

Outfit yourself in the official Quake 30th Anniversary Tee, the QuakeCon Monitor Burst Tee, and the QuakeCon Repeater Tee.

It's going to be hot outside in Grapevine, but if the AC gets a bit chilly or you want to be ready for a long, cold winter when QuakeCon is months away, pick up the QuakeCon 30th Anniversary Navy Hoodie, the QuakeCon Crewneck, and the QuakeCon Joggers.

Show your love for three decades of the biggest LAN party on your backpack, jacket, lanyard, or pinboard with the QuakeCon 30th Anniversary Pin.

After a weekend of hard combat, enjoy something soft with the QuakeCon Logo Oversized Plush and the QuakeCon Logo Keychain Companion.

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