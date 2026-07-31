Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Bluetooth, QCC Dongle Pro2, Questyle

Questyle Reveals New QCC Dongle Pro2 Bluetooth Device

Questyle has released a new device to help improve your Bluetooth for any mobile device with the reveal of the QCC Dongle Pro2.

Article Summary Questyle QCC Dongle Pro2 launches for $99, bringing stronger Bluetooth audio performance to phones, PCs, consoles, and more.

Questyle bypasses native codec limits on iPhone, PC, PS5, Switch, Xbox, and wired Hi-Fi for low-latency, hi-res sound.

Bluetooth 6.1, LHDC, and LC3 support improve stability, efficiency, and compatibility with next-gen wireless devices.

Questyle adds Apple MFi certification, Auracast multi-device audio, and app controls for codecs, status, and updates.

Questyle has released a brand-new Bluetooth device designed to improve your signal, as they unveiled the QCC Dongle Pro2. An improvement from the original, they have provided several upgrades in connectivity, versatility, and efficiency, as they look to help users with any kind of mobile device receive a better signal and performance while doing whatever they need to. Specifically for those using more modern devices that could benefit from modern Bluetooth technology, but also to aid in older products that may struggle. We have more details below as the device is being sold for $99.

Enhance Your Bluetooth With Questyle's QCC Dongle Pro2

Native platform limitations have long restricted access to high-end Bluetooth audio. Even the latest generation iPhones only support SBC and AAC codecs, while PC platforms are notorious for inconsistent specifications that compromise performance and stability. Console gamers are also frequently forced to avoid Bluetooth due to a lack of native support for low-latency codecs that deliver the tight audio-video synchronization required for an ideal gaming experience. QCC Dongle Pro2 bypasses native Bluetooth codec limitations through an external plug-and-play transmitter interface, allowing owners of premium Bluetooth headphones to enjoy low-latency, high-resolution audio on Apple, PC, PS5, Switch, Xbox, and even wired Hi-Fi devices like Questyle's own M18i Max.

QCC Dongle Pro2 also reaffirms Questyle's dedication to the Apple ecosystem, with which they share a common design ethos. Engineered from the standpoint that complexity and advanced technology should operate behind-the-scenes to facilitate simple user experiences, QCC Dongle Pro2 significantly expands the Bluetooth capabilities of Apple devices in a transparent way that doesn't compromise the streamlined nature of the Apple experience. Apple MFi certification further establishes a foundation of stability, efficient power management, and long-term support for the ecosystem, making QCC Dongle Pro2 a reliable and professional high-spec wireless audio gateway for high-resolution output to premium Bluetooth headphones.

Improved Latency & Stability: Bluetooth 6.1 offers more reliable connectivity in complex environments while ensuring compatibility with next-gen listening devices

Bluetooth 6.1 offers more reliable connectivity in complex environments while ensuring compatibility with next-gen listening devices New Bluetooth Performance Standard: Addition of LHDC and LC3 (LE Audio) codecs expands ecosystem support and introduces a new power-efficient audio standard

Addition of LHDC and LC3 (LE Audio) codecs expands ecosystem support and introduces a new power-efficient audio standard Apple MFi Certified: Optimized for iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices, QCC Dongle Pro2 provides a reliable foundation for Apple ecosystem compatibility, power management, and long-term iOS support

Optimized for iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices, QCC Dongle Pro2 provides a reliable foundation for Apple ecosystem compatibility, power management, and long-term iOS support Multi-Device Connectivity: Use Auracast to broadcast Bluetooth audio from a single source to multiple compatible receivers; ideal for sharing audio at home, the office, or in public spaces

Use Auracast to broadcast Bluetooth audio from a single source to multiple compatible receivers; ideal for sharing audio at home, the office, or in public spaces Proven Audio Quality Standards: Sony LDAC and Snapdragon Sound certifications establish a trusted reputation for build and sonic quality

Sony LDAC and Snapdragon Sound certifications establish a trusted reputation for build and sonic quality Easy App-Based Management: Manage connected devices, view real-time status, change audio codecs, and perform firmware upgrades easily via the Questyle app

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