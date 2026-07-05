Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: Mofusand, Random House Worlds

Random House Worlds Announces Three New Mofusand Books

Random House Worlds has announced three new Mofusand books are on the way: The Mofusand Cat Café Cookbook, Mofusand: An Official Coloring Book, and The Mofusand Coffee and Donuts Journal.

Article Summary Random House Worlds announces three new Mofusand books, all set to release together on September 1, 2026.

The Mofusand Cat Café Cookbook serves up 35 whimsical Japanese-inspired recipes, from lattes to pancakes and cupcakes.

The Mofusand Coffee and Donuts Journal features guided pages, stickers, and cute café-themed art for daily notes.

Mofusand: An Official Coloring Book offers a cozy creative escape with fan-favorite cats in playful costumes.

Random House Worlds has revealed three new Mofusand books are on the way, each of them offering a little something different. The team confirmed that they will launch a new cookbook, as well as a new coloring book, and finally a special journal that's themed around coffee and donuts. All three will be released at the same time when they come out on September 1, 2026. We have more details about them below, along with their respective artwork.

The Mofusand Cat Café Cookbook

Step inside Mofusand Cat Café, where curious feline servers present 35 whimsical, Japanese-inspired twists on the classic café menu. Whether you're looking for a refreshing drink to start a busy day, a savory soup and sandwich combo to quiet your yowling stomach, or a sweet treat to share with a dear friend, you'll find it all here. So settle in. Take a seat. Stay a while. And of course, remember to tip your server with a scritch between the ears!

Jammy Raspberry-Matcha Lattes featuring your choice of fruit jam, a cool treat best consumed while lounging by a window, basking in warm, summer sunlight.

Fluffy, Soufflé-Style Pancakes finished with a drizzle (or downpour) of vibrant blueberry-honey syrup bursting with whole berries.

BTC Breakfast Sandwiches: fresh-baked milk buns with warm bacon-onion jam, a slice of rolled tamagoyaki omelet, and melty cheese for a combination sure to make every patron purr.

Silky Edamame and Tofu Bisque, carefully prepared by cooks with steam-curled whiskers.

Samenyan (Shark-Meow) Cupcakes, which resemble a particularly popular, shark-costumed server who regularly restocks these banana-cream-filled confections—though never quite quickly enough to keep the display case full.

Cat-safe Catnip Treats for your furry friends to munch on as you cook.

The Mofusand Coffee and Donuts Journal

Whether you're jotting down a to-do list, doodling, or in the mood for some morning self-reflection, Mofusand's sweetest kitties will be there at even the earliest of hours and on every page—including a sheet of stickers! This is a beautifully designed guided journal, ideal for journaling enthusiasts, desk-accessory lovers, and stationery collectors.

Thick, acid-free paper

Dotted and blank pages for all notational needs

Adorable Mofusand illustrations throughout

A coffee and donut-themed sticker sheet

A sturdy hardcover case

Mofusand: An Official Coloring Book

Relax and engage your creativity in full color with delightful illustrations of playful, productive, and sleepy kitties in adorable costumes, from sharks to bunnies to strawberries to bumble bees. A calming, cozy coloring experience featuring fan-favorite Mofusand artwork perfect for stress relief and creative self-care.

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