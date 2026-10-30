Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: Christopher Ruz, Rusty Quill, The Magnus Archives, The Magnus Protocol, Work Your Fingers to the Bone

Random House Worlds To Publish New Novel From The Magnus Protocol

Random House Worlds announced they are publishing a new book based on The Magnus Protocol called Work Your Fingers To The Bone.

Article Summary Random House Worlds will publish Work Your Fingers to the Bone, a new The Magnus Protocol novel, on July 13, 2027.

Written by Christopher Ruz, the book is the second official novel tied to The Magnus Archives and The Magnus Protocol.

The story follows analyst Theodore Baker, who finds a strange digital pet toy linked to luck, profit, and mounting horror.

As Theo’s fortunes rise through eerie success, Work Your Fingers to the Bone turns greed into a terrifying Magnus Protocol nightmare.

Random House Worlds announced a new book on the way from The Magnus Archives, coming in 2027, called Work Your Fingers To The Bone. Written by Christopher Ruz, this is the second official novel based on the horror fiction podcast, and the new "sidequel" The Magnus Protocol from independent media production company Rusty Quill. But you'll be waiting a while for the book to arrive as it's currently scheduled for July 13, 2027. We have the finer details around the plot below as we now wait out the next nine months.

Work Your Fingers to the Bone (The Magnus Protocol)

Greed is good. Fear is better. When back-office analyst Theodore Baker breaks into the safe of a recently deceased and notoriously "lucky" senior associate, he expects to find something that will give him an advantage at the fund. Blackmail. Insider records. He'd even take a rabbit's foot. Whatever secret leverage helped a man who couldn't remember his own PIN make millions off apparently instinctual short sells.

Instead, he finds a Gotcha: a digital-pet pedometer toy from a simpler time, when kids still played outside, and a career in finance meant stability instead of ever-imminent corporate restructuring. Between an office in turmoil, an exec determined to see Theo fired, and a Gotcha hungry for a few thousand steps a day, Theo's priorities are clear. A nice, long walk sounds like exactly what he needs.

And with each step he's willing to take, the grass around Theo seems to get a little greener. His hit rate is impeccable. His arbitrages, pure. His number goes up, and up, and up. Sure, tragedy seems to sprout in his path, but the world has always had its nightmares. The only difference is that now Theo can use them to his advantage. What could be the harm in that?

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