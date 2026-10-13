Posted in: Pokémon, Pop Culture, Razer, Technology | Tagged: Charizard, headset, lucario, sylveon

Razer Adds Three New Pokémon Headsets For 30th Anniversary

Razer has added three new Pokémon headset designs to its lineup for the 30th Anniversary, including Charizard, Lucario, and Sylveon.

Article Summary Razer celebrates Pokémon’s 30th Anniversary with Charizard, Lucario, and Sylveon gaming headset designs.

Two Pokémon editions use the Razer BlackShark V3 X HyperSpeed, built for wireless, low-latency competitive play.

Sylveon arrives as a Razer Kraken V4 X wired headset with TriForce 40 mm drivers, mic, and Chroma RGB.

Pokémon headset availability varies by retailer, with U.S. sales split between Razer.com, Target, and global markets.

Razer has added three new Pokémon designs to its Razer BlackShark V3 X HyperSpeed headsets for the game's 30th Anniversary. The three new options, in no particular order, are Charizard, Lucario, and Sylveon, all of which come in their own specific colorway and design that channels the fighting spirit of each one. The small catch is that they're only available at select retailers. In the U.S., Charizard is available now on Razer.com and at Target, while Lucario and Sylveon are exclusively available at Target. All three are also available at retailers across Latin America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. We have more details about all three for you below.

Three New Pokémon Headsets Arrive For Razer's BlackShark V3 X HyperSpeed

The Razer BlackShark V3 X HyperSpeed channels each Pokémon's relentless fighting spirit into an officially licensed wireless gaming headset designed to keep you locked in and ready to seize victory on PC, console, and mobile. Inspired by each type, this gaming headset brings the spirit of Charizard Lucario, and Sylveon to every battle.

With Razer TriForce 50 mm Drivers Gen-2, this headset delivers every detail with exceptional clarity and spatial accuracy, giving you the confidence to strike when victory is within reach. Weighing just 270 g, this ultra-lightweight gaming headset keeps you moving comfortably through every match, so your focus stays locked on the competition. Powered by low-latency 2.4 GHz Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, this wireless gaming headset delivers lightning-fast speed that keeps you connected to every critical moment before your opponents can respond. Razer BlackShark V3 X HyperSpeed – Charizard Edition, $119.99 USD / €129.99: wireless esports headset with Razer TriForce 50 mm Drivers Gen-2 and HyperSpeed Wireless for competitive-grade audio

– Charizard Edition, $119.99 USD / €129.99: wireless esports headset with Razer TriForce 50 mm Drivers Gen-2 and HyperSpeed Wireless for competitive-grade audio Razer BlackShark V3 X HyperSpeed – Lucario Edition, $119.99 USD / €129.99: the same wireless esports setup, built for fast, low-latency competitive play

– Lucario Edition, $119.99 USD / €129.99: the same wireless esports setup, built for fast, low-latency competitive play Razer Kraken V4 X – Sylveon Edition, $109.99 USD / €119.99: wired headset with Razer TriForce 40 mm Drivers, a retractable HyperClear Cardioid mic and Razer Chroma RGB lighting

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