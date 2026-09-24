Posted in: Pop Culture, Razer, Technology | Tagged: Kiyo V2 Pro, webcam

Razer Announces The New Kiyo V2 Pro 4K Webcam

Razer has introduced the newly upgraded Kiyo V2 Pro 4K Webcam, adding AI systems to the design along with a number of upgrades.

Article Summary Razer unveils the Kiyo V2 Pro 4K webcam, pairing Sony STARVIS imaging with 4K 30FPS video for creators.

AI features in Razer Kiyo V2 Pro include auto-framing, lighting correction, and one-click image enhancement.

Razer adds Synapse and Camo Studio controls, with manual tuning plus blur, spotlight, and background tools.

Priced at $300, the Razer Kiyo V2 Pro also offers HDR, low-light performance, and an ultrawide lens.

Razer has upgraded one of its webcams this month as they have introduced the Kiyo V2 Pro 4K Webcam to the lineup. The big change for this one is that they've added AI, but specifically to the form of having it be used ot enhance visuals and correct errors when livestreaming, among other uses. It does appear that if you wish, you can turn them off and use the camera without the enhancements. Which is a good thing, as they've also upgraded several components as well to make it a better overall design, making it perfect for content creators and those who livestream frequently. We have more details below, as it's currently on sale via their website for $300.

Razer Updates Their Webcam With The Kiyo V2 Pro

Designed to deliver professional-grade image and video quality, the Razer Kiyo V2 empowers creators, streamers, and professionals to look their best effortlessly. It combines stunning 4K 30FPS clarity with smart AI optimizations and stream-ready tools that simplify setup. Powered by a STARVIS image sensor developed by Sony, Kiyo V2 offers premium visuals with the convenience of a webcam, enhanced by adaptive software that lets creators focus on what matters most: their content.

Whether streaming, recording, or joining a video call, the camera captures lifelike color accuracy and natural skin tones, even in low-light environments. With support for lossless video encoding across MJPEG, YUY2, and NV12 formats, creators can preserve every pixel for post-production editing and maintain the highest visual fidelity. To bring the Kiyo V2 experience to life, Razer partnered with Reincubate to integrate with Camo Studio – Reincubate's award-winning video application. This collaboration delivers Camo's AI-powered features, including intelligent auto-framing, background segmentation, and adaptive lighting correction, through a seamless, user-friendly interface.

Designed to adapt to every creator's workflow, the Razer Kiyo V2 delivers powerful customization through Razer Synapse and Camo integration, making advanced controls accessible to everyone. At its core are AI Optimizations that ensure every shot looks polished and professional, with no extra effort. With One-Click Image Enhancement, the webcam automatically adjusts exposure, white balance, and noise reduction, delivering flawless visuals even in low-light setups. Meanwhile, AI-powered Auto Framing uses smart pan, tilt, and zoom to keep creators perfectly in view, whether they're moving naturally during a stream or switching between setups.

Beyond automation, the Kiyo V2 provides stream-ready tools that turn Synapse into a creator's all-in-one control hub. Beginners can rely on Auto modes for instant optimization, while advanced users have access to precision controls for ISO, shutter speed, and white balance to fine-tune their image exactly as they envision. For even greater creative flexibility, AI-powered effects like spotlight, blur, and background replacement allow creators to instantly transform their visual space. Built-in handles, overlays, and watermarking further strengthen personal branding, ensuring every stream not only looks professional but feels theirs uniquely.

Crystal-Clear 4K 30FPS Video: Captures crisp, professional-grade visuals in 4K at 30 frames per second, powered by a STARVIS image sensor developed by Sony for exceptional clarity and detail.

AI-Powered Auto-Framing: Stay centered and in focus with intelligent pan, tilt, and zoom powered by Camo Studio. Natural face tracking adapts seamlessly to movement and setup changes.

One-Click Image Enhancement: Automatically adjusts exposure, white balance, and noise reduction for superior low-light performance, helping creators look polished without manual tweaks.

Powerful, Intuitive Software Customization: Shape visual identities and transform scenes instantly with cinematic blur, spotlight focus, and seamless dynamic background replacement.

High Dynamic Range (HDR): Deliver richer hues, deeper contrasts, and lifelike visuals with exceptional color accuracy, perfect for bold, vibrant content.

Ultrawide Angle Lens: Zoom in or out with zero distortion, ideal for close-up shots to full setup views.

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