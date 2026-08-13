Posted in: Pop Culture, Razer, Technology | Tagged: Keycap, Razer

Razer Creates New Triple-Headed Snake Collector's Keycap

Razer has taken its logo and turned it into a collector's piece, as you can get the new Triple-Headed Snake for a limited time.

Article Summary Razer has unveiled the Triple-Headed Snake artisan keycap, turning its iconic logo into a limited collector’s item.

The Razer keycap launches August 22 for $90, designed to add bold branding and personality to compatible keyboards.

Razer says each Triple-Headed Snake keycap is hand-finished, resin-cast, and painted for premium detail and durability.

Built for cross-stem switches, the Razer collector’s keycap fits most Razer keyboards and celebrates the Cult of Razer.

Razer has decided to create a specialty item for their keyboards, as they have unveiled the new Triple-Headed Snake collector's keycap. This is a fine artisan design that takes the company logo and puts it into a prime position to sit on your keyboard wherever you feel it needs to be on display. We have more info on how the design came to be and how it was crafted below, as it will go on sale on August 22 for $90.

Show Your Razer Love With The Triple-Headed Snake Keycap

No detail too small. No process too demanding. Each keycap is a custom, hand-finished masterpiece created for Razer's most hardcore fans, the ones who have carried the triple-headed snake since the beginning – and a tribute to one of gaming's most iconic brands. The Triple-Headed Snake Edition transforms Razer's legendary emblem, an icon two decades in the making, into a sculpted, three-dimensional work of art that sits proudly atop most Razer keyboards. More than a keycap, it is a statement of identity – a symbol of the community, heritage, and passion that define the Cult of Razer.

To own a Razer Artisan Keycap is to display one's allegiance, a mark of belonging within the Cult of Razer. Produced in highly limited quantities and never to be found anywhere else, the Triple-Headed Snake Edition is made For Gamers. By Gamers. An exclusive collector's item for those who live and breathe Razer, it offers enthusiasts a distinctive new way to personalize their keyboards and express their identity. Built around the symbol that has united generations of gamers, it marks a new chapter in self-expression for the Razer community.

Every Razer Artisan Keycap is the product of an exacting, multi-stage creation process:

Precision 3D Modeling – Every concept is brought to life through advanced 3D modeling techniques, packing each design with alluring details that can be admired up close from every angle.

Every concept is brought to life through advanced 3D modeling techniques, packing each design with alluring details that can be admired up close from every angle. Intricate Resin-Cast Construction – Resin and color are mixed to the ideal ratio and fully cured for maximum hardness, locking in every minute detail and ensuring full color vibrancy that resists fading and wear over time.

Individually Hand-Painted – Painstakingly painted and assembled, each keycap carries the unique textures of a full resin-cast design.

Painstakingly painted and assembled, each keycap carries the unique textures of a full resin-cast design. Two-Stage Quality Control – Each keycap is scrutinized against the original 3D model, then cleared of surface defects like dust and bubbles. Only keycaps that meet Razer's standards make the cut.

Each keycap is scrutinized against the original 3D model, then cleared of surface defects like dust and bubbles. Only keycaps that meet Razer's standards make the cut. Compatible with Cross-Stem Switches – Designed to fit securely with cross-stem switches for easy installation on most Razer keyboards and more, delivering a flawless typing experience with smooth, stable keystrokes.

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