Posted in: Pop Culture, Razer, Technology | Tagged: Keyboard, Reclusa Mini 65%

Razer Has Launched the Reclusa Mini 65% Keyboard

Razer officially dropped another brand-new keyboard design this week, as they have launched the new Reclusa Mini 65% keyboard

Article Summary Razer launched the Reclusa Mini 65%, a $130 wireless magnetic keyboard with a compact 65% layout and hot-swappable design.

Razer Hall Effect Magnetic Switches offer adjustable 0.1–4.0 mm actuation, Rapid Trigger, and six onboard profiles.

Razer tuned the Reclusa Mini 65% for clacky sound and plush feel with IXPE foam, a PPS plate, and silicone dampening.

Razer adds tri-mode connectivity, 8,000 Hz wired polling, a multi-function dial, and per-key Chroma RGB customization.

Razer dropped another keyboard this week, launching the Reclusa Mini 65% keyboard. This is a new wireless, hot-swappable magnetic design, offering new magnetic switches for quick customization, a new clacky sound using an IXPE switch foam sheet, tri-mode connectivity, and more. All with the usual assortment of options that the company puts into all of their products to make it quick to respond and perfect for both work and home. We have more details below, as it's currently on sale via their website for $130.

Razer Reclusa Mini 65% Keyboard

Sound and feel come first. The Reclusa Mini 65% delivers from the first keypress: a full, clean, clacky sound and a plush bottom-out, no modding required. Razer Hall Effect Magnetic Switches define the feel, while an IXPE switch foam sheet, PPS plate, lubricated stabilizers and dual-layer silicone dampening add fullness and reduce case resonance. The result is a keyboard that stays enjoyable through long gaming and typing sessions.

The Reclusa Mini 65% puts the feel of every keystroke in the player's hands. Powered by Razer Hall Effect Magnetic Switches, it delivers a smooth, responsive typing experience, with adjustable actuation from 0.1 mm to 4.0 mm so users can tune each key to their own style. Set it light and fast for competitive gaming, or deeper and more deliberate for typing. Rapid Trigger delivers faster repeated inputs, while Advanced Input Control, including Razer Snap Tap, Razer Snap Flex, and Dual-Keypress Priority, adds tighter control in fast-paced gameplay. Six onboard profiles keep each setup saved on the board.

Ready to play the moment it is plugged in, and ready to adapt when the player is. Tri-mode connectivity lets players choose how to connect: game with low latency over Razer HyperSpeed Wireless (2.4 GHz), switch between up to three devices over Bluetooth, or go wired via USB Type-C for true 8,000 Hz polling. The multi-function dial puts essential controls within immediate reach, allowing players to make quick adjustments without interrupting their gameplay. Brightness, volume, and more can be adjusted without breaking flow, so the board can be set up around how players play, work, and create.

The Reclusa Mini 65% is built to be customized. Preferences change, and so does the way players play and type. The hot-swappable PCB makes it easy to swap in preferred magnetic switches to fine-tune the feel, with the included 2-in-1 keycap and switch puller making it simple. South-facing LEDs keep the board compatible with a wider range of enthusiast keycaps without giving up RGB lighting, while doubleshot ABS keycaps in a tri-tone design stay crisp and fade-resistant. Per-key Razer Chroma RGB lighting with 16.8 million colors lets players match each key to their setup or mood, giving the board a distinctive identity from day one.

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