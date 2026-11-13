Posted in: Pop Culture, Razer, Technology | Tagged: gaming chair, Soma Pro, Soma Sensa HD Haptics

Razer Has Launched Two New Immersive Gaming Chairs

Razer dropped two new gaming chairs this week in the form of the Soma Pro and Soma Sensa HD Haptics, offering a unique immersive experience.

Article Summary Razer has launched the Soma Pro and Soma Sensa HD Haptics, two immersive gaming chairs built for deeper play.

Razer Soma Pro combines Sensa HD Haptics, THX Spatial Audio, and Chroma RGB for a unique all-in-one setup.

Six haptic actuators deliver responsive seat feedback, while Synapse adds audio-to-haptics support for more content.

Both Razer chairs add lumbar support, dual-density foam, recline, USB-C power, and multi-year warranty coverage.

Razer released two new gaming chairs this week, the Soma Pro and Soma Sensa HD Haptics, designed to provide a much more immersive experience. The two of these have roughly the same design, with a few additions in the Soma Pro, which has wireless connectivity and haptic feedback directly into the seat. The Soma Pro has become the first gaming chair model to combine Razer Sensa HD Haptics, THX Spatial Audio, and Razer Chroma RGB together for a special kind of experience on any game you're playing. We have more details on both below, as they're available through the company's website.

Razer Launches The Soma Pro and Soma Sensa HD Haptics

Following the debut of the Soma Chroma, Razer's first RGB gaming chair, the Soma Pro and Soma Sensa HD Haptics complete a line built on one idea: immersion has evolved through sight and sound, yet the chair often stayed on the sidelines. Both chairs turn the seat into an active part of every session – built for gaming first, and just as immersive for movies, music, and streaming. Bringing sight, sound, and touch to the seat, the Soma Pro is the only gaming chair to combine the Razer Sensa HD Haptics, THX Spatial Audio, and Razer Chroma RGB.

Powered by Razer Sensa HD Haptics, six haptic motor actuators programmed with advanced algorithms deliver multi-zone feedback that is designed to match the intensity, direction, and distance of in-game action as it unfolds in real time. The result is a dynamic, lifelike sensation rather than simple rumble, so hits and explosions are felt as well as seen and heard. Enabled through the downloadable Razer Synapse software and built into the seat with no external accessories required, Sensa HD Haptics also converts audio into haptics for movies, music, and games without native support.

With THX Spatial Audio enabled, the Soma Pro's built-in speakers deliver immersive surround sound that integrates seamlessly with multiple audio setups. Players can use it solo or pair it with front speakers for a wider soundstage with greater precision and depth, with the chair at the center.

Both chairs are built for long sessions. A Built-In Lumbar Arch gently supports the lower back and is designed to encourage a neutral sitting position to ease fatigue, while a Dual-Density Cold-Cured Foam Seat Cushion pairs a plush upper layer for immediate pressure relief with a resilient core for solid support. The backrest reclines up to 132°, moving from upright, competition-ready play to a full lean-back for a movie.

The Soma Pro also features 4D armrests, a magnetic head cushion, a frog tilt mechanism, and a 5-star powder-coated aluminum alloy wheelbase for the most adjustable, premium fit in the line. A Built-In Control Panel keeps everything within reach, letting players tweak settings and switch between Razer HyperSpeed Wireless (2.4 GHz) and Bluetooth LE connections at the touch of a button.

A single USB Type-C connection draws power from either a wall outlet or a compatible standard power bank for a pristine, wireless-aesthetic setup, while a steel frame gives both chairs the durability and stability to anchor the battlestation through years of daily use. Both chairs are backed by a 3-year warranty on mechanisms and moving parts and a 2-year warranty on electronic parts.

Immersion: The Soma Pro unites Razer Sensa HD Haptics, THX Spatial Audio, and Razer Chroma RGB in one seat, while the Soma Sensa HD Haptics brings six-actuator HD haptic feedback to a wireless, all-day comfort chair.

The Soma Pro unites Razer Sensa HD Haptics, THX Spatial Audio, and Razer Chroma RGB in one seat, while the Soma Sensa HD Haptics brings six-actuator HD haptic feedback to a wireless, all-day comfort chair. Comfort: A Built-In Lumbar Arch and Dual-Density Cold-Cured Foam Seat Cushion on both chairs, with the Soma Pro adding 4D armrests, a magnetic head cushion, and a frog tilt mechanism for the most adjustable fit in the line.

A Built-In Lumbar Arch and Dual-Density Cold-Cured Foam Seat Cushion on both chairs, with the Soma Pro adding 4D armrests, a magnetic head cushion, and a frog tilt mechanism for the most adjustable fit in the line. Convenience: A Built-In Control Panel, single USB Type-C power from a wall outlet or standard power bank, and a premium steel frame to anchor the battlestation on both chairs.

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