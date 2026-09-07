Posted in: Pop Culture, Razer, Technology | Tagged: Travel Case Folio

Razer Has Released The Brand-New Travel Case Folio

Razer has released the new Travel Case Folio for gamers who are always on the go, or for those who want to work and create remotely.

Article Summary Razer has launched the Travel Case Folio, a slim portable keyboard case built for gaming, work, and creating on the go.

Designed for the Razer Joro and Magic Keyboard, the Razer folio also fits similar compact keyboards for added flexibility.

A grippy microfiber interior secures the keyboard, while the built-in hinge doubles as a multi-angle stand for devices.

Priced at $56, the Razer Travel Case Folio delivers lightweight protection and travel-friendly versatility for mobile setups.

Razer has a new item for gamers on the go: the all-new Travel Case Folio. As you can see here, this is as compact a keyboard as you'll find, short of taking them apart and folding them into pieces. They hace specifically made this one to be a TKL design that works with most portable game consoles, phones, and tablets. Giving you the ability to not just play, but work or create on the go with a lightweight setup. We have more details and images below as it's currently available on their website and select retailers for $56.

Game On The Go With The Razer Travel Case Folio

Purpose-built for a tailored fit with the Joro and the Magic Keyboard, the Travel Case Folio also accommodates other portable keyboards of similar dimensions. A grippy microfiber lining cradles the keyboard and locks it firmly in place, keeping it steady and secure whether gaming from the couch, typing at a café, or working between destinations. A built-in hinge lets the folio double as a multi-angle stand for tablets and gaming handhelds. Whether unwinding with a game on the couch, taking notes on a tablet, or catching up on email between flights, steady hands-free support holds the screen at the right angle, keeping the focus on the moment, not the setup.

Designed to disappear into any bag, the ultra-slim case adds virtually no bulk and is effortless to carry. It slides in alongside a laptop, tucks into a messenger bag, or travels on its own. The streamlined profile keeps the kit light and the setup portable, so nothing slows the day down, whether heading to class, the café, or a weekend away. With the Travel Case Folio for Portable Keyboards, Razer continues to expand its portable accessory lineup, bringing protection, versatility, and desktop-grade performance to setups built to move.

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