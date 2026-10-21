Posted in: Pop Culture, Razer, Technology | Tagged: headset, Kraken Kitty V3

Razer Has Unveiled The Kraken Kitty V3 RGB Headset

Razer has given one of their more popular headset designs an upgrade as they showed off the new Kraken Kitty V3 RGB Headset

Article Summary Razer unveils the Kraken Kitty V3 RGB Headset, refreshing its fan-favorite design with upgraded audio and mic tech.

Razer Chroma RGB powers 16.8 million colors, with streamer-reactive lighting for alerts, emotes, and chat activity.

USB-C plug-and-play support works with compatible PC and mobile devices, while plush cushions boost comfort and isolation.

Razer packs in a HyperClear Cardioid Mic, TriForce 40 mm Drivers, and 7.1 surround sound for immersive gaming.

Razer revealed their latest upgrade to one of their more popular designs, unveiling the Kraken Kitty V3 RGB Headset. As you can see, they've given the design a bit of an upgrade in several ways, adding updated headset tech and an all-new microphone, while still retaining its fun design that can be customized with whatever lighting setup you choose. Because let's be real, you're buying this to show it off. We have more details below, as it's currently being sold for $100 on their website and at select retailers.

Behold The New Ears With The Razer Kraken Kitty V3

With plug-and-play USB Type-C connectivity for compatible PC and mobile devices, creators can get connected and go live in seconds. Hybrid fabric and leatherette ear cushions deliver lasting comfort and passive noise isolation, helping streamers stay focused through extended gaming sessions, livestreams, and community interactions. The Kraken Kitty V3 is designed as a canvas for self-expression. With 16.8 million colors powered by Razer Chroma RGB, creators can personalize the Kraken Kitty V3's illuminated ears and earcups to reflect their personality, aesthetic, or on-stream persona. Through Razer's Streamer Companion app, lighting can be tailored to react to alerts, emotes, and chat activity, transforming audience interactions into dynamic visual expressions of a creator's community.

Beyond the desk, the Kraken Kitty V3 extends that same spirit of self-expression into the real world. By connecting its fixed USB Type-C cable to a portable power bank, users can keep the RGB lighting illuminated at conventions, cosplay gatherings, and community events. Three onboard lighting presets make it easy to switch between colors and effects on the go, helping users match their look to a character, outfit, mood, or moment.

Designed for streaming, the Razer HyperClear Cardioid Mic prioritizes clear voice capture while minimizing background noise, helping creators stay heard during streams, voice chats, and community interactions. Paired with Razer TriForce 40 mm Drivers, a proprietary three-part driver engineered for clearer, more detailed audio, the headset delivers enhanced sound separation that makes it easier to distinguish in-game alerts, voice communications, and background audio. Combined with 7.1 Surround Sound, it provides immersive positional awareness for a more accurate gaming experience.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!