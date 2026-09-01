Posted in: Pop Culture, Razer, Technology | Tagged: Razer Prio

Razer Introduces a New Pocket Mobile Controller With The Prio

Razer has redesigned the way people could potentially play mobile games with the introduction of the Prio controller design.

Article Summary Razer Prio is a pocket-sized foldable mobile controller that unfolds fast and fits phones up to 7 inches.

Razer packs full console-style controls into the Prio, including thumbsticks, triggers, bumpers, and D-pad.

Razer Prio uses capacitive analog thumbsticks to help reduce drift and USB-C for low-latency plug-and-play.

Razer Prio works with iPhone and Android for native mobile gaming and streaming through Xbox, Steam, and PS.

Razer has a brand-new item on the market for mobile gamers who want a controller without the bulk: the Razer Prio. This new pocket-sized controller folds out from a small rectangular shape and attaches to the back of your mobile device, giving you a quick controller with all the buttons you need, without the unnecessary plastic additions. This thing actually looks pretty awesome and feels like a must-have if you're a player who needs a controller to properly play mobile titles. We have more details about it below as the device is being sold on their website and at select retailers for $100.

Unlock a New Kind of Portable Gaming With The Razer Prio

The first in Razer's new line of ultra-portable mobile controllers, the Razer Prio packs full-sized, console-grade control into a one-of-a-kind foldable form that fits in a pocket, turning everyday downtime into real play. Crafted for ultimate portability, the Prio's folding mechanism slides out of a pocket and twists open in one motion. About the size of a credit card when folded (107 mm × 67 mm × 23 mm) and just 101 g, it opens into a full-sized controller that fits phones up to 7 inches, including the iPhone 17 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Real games deserve real controls. The Razer Prio packs a complete layout, low-profile thumbsticks, a tactile 4-way D-pad, face buttons, bumpers, and triggers into a pocket-sized companion. At the core of that layout are precise capacitive analog thumbsticks engineered to reduce drift, a first for a Razer controller. Contactless capacitive sensing reads movement at high resolution with no physical contacts to wear down, so the aim stays sharp and steady round after round, even on a bumpy commute. No pairing. No extra battery to charge. The Razer Prio plugs straight into the phone over USB-C for seamless, low-latency response. Its flexible design fits most slim to medium phone cases, so gamers can jump straight into the action without stripping their setup.

Whether on a crowded bus, in a waiting room, or between classes, the Prio's silent tactile face buttons deliver clean, responsive feedback, letting players tap into another world without disturbing the one around them. The Razer Prio supports both iPhone (iOS 18) and Android (Android 14 or later) for local play and streaming via Xbox Cloud Gaming, Steam Link, PS Remote Play, and Razer PC Remote Play via the Razer Cortex Mobile and PC apps. A dedicated Razer Cortex Mobile button opens your game library in a single tap—just open Razer Cortex Mobile, link it to Razer Cortex on PC, and play your favorite PC titles on your mobile device.

Portability – a one-of-a-kind foldable form the size of a credit card, just 101 g, that twists open into a full-sized controller and slips into any pocket.

Precision – a complete console-grade layout with capacitive analog thumbsticks engineered to reduce drift, silent tactile face buttons, and direct USB-C low latency.

Compatibility – plug-and-play on iPhone (iOS 18) and Android (14 or later), local or streamed via Xbox Cloud Gaming, Steam Link, PS Remote Play, and Razer PC Remote Play, with one-tap launch through Razer Cortex Mobile.

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