Posted in: Pop Culture, Razer, Technology | Tagged: xbox

Razer Launches a New 25th Anniversary Xbox Collection

Razer is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Xbox with a new collection of items, all harkening back to the original console.

Article Summary Razer celebrates Xbox’s 25th Anniversary with a new collection inspired by the original console’s iconic look.

The Razer lineup features the Basilisk V3 Pro 35K mouse, BlackWidow V4 75% keyboard, and Hammerhead earbuds.

Each Razer Xbox 25 Anniversary Edition device pairs translucent green styling with premium gaming performance.

Razer says the Xbox anniversary collection is available now, bringing collectible flair to PC and console setups.

Razer is marking the 25th Anniversary of Xbox with a brand-new collection, channeling the original console's design across three items. As you can see here, they've done for the look of the special edition released back in 2001, with a translucent green design that just feels right in many ways. The collection includes the BlackWidow V4 keyboard, the Hammerhead V3 earbuds, and the Basilisk V3 mouse. We have mroie details below from the company as all three are available right now via their online shop.

Razer Celebrates Xbox's 25th Anniversary In Translucent Green

For more than a decade, Razer and Xbox have pushed play forward together, bringing premium performance, immersive design, and platform-focused innovation to gamers across console, PC, cloud gaming, and beyond. As Xbox marks its 25th anniversary, Razer joins the celebration with a collectible gaming hardware lineup that honors Xbox's legacy while powering the next generation of play. Designed as a tribute to Xbox's 25-year impact on gaming, the collection reimagines Razer's flagship gaming gear in an Xbox-inspired translucent green design with anniversary detailing. Each piece celebrates the past while delivering the performance players expect from Razer today, from ultra-precise control and hot-swappable customization to ultra-low-latency audio made for console sessions.

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K – Xbox 25 Anniversary Edition: A fully customizable wireless ergonomic gaming mouse featuring the Razer Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor Gen-2, configurable Razer HyperScroll Tilt Wheel, 13 customizable controls, Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, and Razer Chroma RGB.

A fully customizable wireless ergonomic gaming mouse featuring the Razer Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor Gen-2, configurable Razer HyperScroll Tilt Wheel, 13 customizable controls, Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, and Razer Chroma RGB. Razer BlackWidow V4 75% – Xbox 25 Anniversary Edition: A compact, hot-swappable mechanical gaming keyboard with pre-loaded Razer Orange Tactile Switches Gen-3, satisfying typing acoustics, a dedicated Xbox key that instantly opens Xbox Game Bar, 2-side underglow with per-key Razer Chroma RGB, and a magnetic plush leatherette wrist rest.

A compact, hot-swappable mechanical gaming keyboard with pre-loaded Razer Orange Tactile Switches Gen-3, satisfying typing acoustics, a dedicated Xbox key that instantly opens Xbox Game Bar, 2-side underglow with per-key Razer Chroma RGB, and a magnetic plush leatherette wrist rest. Razer Hammerhead V3 X HyperSpeed for Xbox – Xbox 25 Anniversary Edition: Wireless gaming earbuds built for ultra-low-latency audio and multi-platform play, featuring Razer HyperSpeed Wireless 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth 5.3, Razer SmartSwitch, up to 35 hours of battery life, IPX4 water resistance, and surround sound support on Xbox and PC.

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