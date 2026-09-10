Posted in: Pop Culture, Razer, Technology | Tagged: Mouse, Razer Naga V3 Pro

Razer Launches Brand-New Naga V3 Pro Gaming Mouse

Razer has made an upgrade to one of their most popular gaming mice, as the Naga V3 Pro is on the market with a number of features.

Article Summary Razer Naga V3 Pro launches at $180 with swappable 12-, 6-, and 2-button side plates for MMO, MOBA, FPS, and daily use.

Razer adds quick-access DPI controls, a lockable ring finger button, and five onboard profiles for tailored gameplay setups.

The Razer HyperScroll Tilt Wheel Gen-2 offers tactile, precision, free-spin, and smart-reel modes for versatile control.

Powered by a Razer Focus Pro 50K sensor, Gen-4 optical switches, and HyperSpeed Wireless with up to 280 hours battery.

Razer recently released an updated version of one of their most popular gaming mice, as they dropped the Naga V3 Pro. The iconic MMO gaming mouse offers several options to customize the side plates, so you can make it whatever you need for easy access to your in-game menu and options with just a click. All meshed with customized controls, an upgrade to its performance, and the classic ergonomic Naga shape that has been refined. We have the finer details from the team below as its available on their website and at select retailers for $180.

Gain All The Control You Need With The Razer Naga V3 Pro

The Naga V3 Pro is built around one idea: a single mouse that adapts to the game in play. Magnetic swappable side plates let players switch between a 12-button layout for MMOs, a 6-button layout for MOBAs and battle royale, and a 2-button layout that favors FPS and everyday play. Each side plate snaps on in seconds, with no tools required. For even more control, the Naga V3 Pro adds two quick-access edge buttons beside the left click for on-the-fly DPI adjustment, including a lockable ring finger button that was brought back by popular demand.

Removed previously on the Naga V2 Pro after feedback about accidental clicks, it returns with a lockable design that players can enable for extra control or switch off when they do not need it. The side buttons are now double-shot molded keys, ensuring the durability of the button legends over long-term use. Up to five onboard memory profiles store custom layouts, macros, and DPI settings, so players can carry their setup between rigs and switch seamlessly between configurations across different games.

The Razer HyperScroll Tilt Wheel Gen-2 gives players more control over how they scroll. Standard Tactile mode delivers familiar, notched 24-step scrolling. Precision Tactile mode adds finer 48-step control for cycling through abilities, weapons, menus, or inventory. The Free-Spin mode makes long scrolls faster and smoother, while Smart-Reel mode automatically switches between tactile and free-spin scrolling based on scroll speed – and adjustable in Razer Synapse. With Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, the Naga V3 Pro delivers fast, stable performance for competitive play, lasting up to 155 hours on HyperSpeed Wireless and up to 280 hours on Bluetooth for long raids, marathon sessions, and everyday use. Players can also plug in via USB Type-C and keep playing while charging.

The Naga V3 Pro supports multiple charging options, including the Razer HyperFlux V2 Charging System and Razer Mouse Dock Pro (both sold separately). Players can choose the setup that fits best. Inside, the Naga V3 Pro runs the Razer Focus Pro 50K Optical Sensor Gen-3 for accurate tracking, with up to 50,000 DPI, 930 IPS, and 90 G acceleration. Frame Sync aligns sensor scanning with the display to cut the delay between movement and response. The Razer Optical Mouse Switches Gen-4 are rated for over 100 million clicks with a 12% lighter actuation force, giving every press a crisp, responsive feel for repeated in-game inputs.

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