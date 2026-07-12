Razer Launches Hammerhead V3 X HyperSpeed For XSX|S and PS5

Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: playstation 5, Razer Hammerhead V3 X HyperSpeed, Xbox Series X|S

Razer Launches Hammerhead V3 X HyperSpeed For Xbox Series X|S and PS5

Razer has released a new version of the Hammerhead V3 X HyperSpeed earbuds specifically for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Article Summary Razer launched Hammerhead V3 X HyperSpeed earbuds for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with console-matched designs.

Razer HyperSpeed Wireless and Bluetooth 5.3 deliver low-latency gaming audio across consoles, PC, mobile, and handhelds.

The HyperSpeed Case acts as a wireless receiver and charger, with SmartSwitch for seamless gaming and mobile use.

Razer packs in up to 35 hours of battery, IPX4 water resistance, touch controls, and spatial audio for each platform.

Razer dropped two different designs of the same earbud this past week, as the Hammerhead V3 X HyperSpeed is now available for the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S. They have essentially made the design work for both consoles for those who wish to game without a headset on. Each one is given its own colorway to match its respective console, along with a matching case and accessories. We have more details on both below, as they're now available for $100.

Change Your Gaming Experience With The Razer Hammerhead V3 X HyperSpeed Earbuds

Designed for competitive console play and everyday use, the lineup combines gaming-grade 2.4 GHz RazerTM HyperSpeed Wireless with Bluetooth 5.3, delivering fast, stable performance across consoles, mobile devices, handhelds, and PCs. Built for high-stakes gameplay, the Hammerhead V3 X HyperSpeed wireless gaming earbuds help players stay perfectly in sync with every moment, delivering responsive audio for competitive gaming experiences. Powered by Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, the earbuds deliver gaming-grade, ultra-low-latency 2.4 GHz audio—providing near-instant audio feedback where it matters most. This helps players react faster to footsteps, gunfire, abilities, and in-game events during competitive matches.

With Bluetooth 5.3, players also benefit from lower-latency connections, improved power efficiency, and greater connection stability—making the earbuds just as capable for everyday listening as they are for gaming. At the heart of the experience is the HyperSpeed Case, which doubles as a wireless receiver—unlocking dedicated 2.4 GHz performance when connected to a console or mobile device, while charging on the go. Backed by Razer SmartSwitch Dual Wireless, players can seamlessly switch between HyperSpeed and Bluetooth connections—making it easy to jump between gameplay and mobile use without interruption.

The Hammerhead V3 X HyperSpeed for Xbox and PlayStation is engineered as a versatile multi-platform gaming earbud solution, supporting console, mobile, PC, and handheld gaming in a compact, portable form factor. Players can enjoy up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge and an additional 25 hours with the included charging case, ensuring all-day performance wherever they go. With an IPX4-rated water-resistant design, intuitive touch controls, and immersive spatial audio support—including Windows Sonic on Xbox, 3D Audio on PlayStation, and THX Spatial Audio on PC—players gain a complete, flexible audio solution for every environment.

The Hammerhead V3 X HyperSpeed for Xbox and PlayStation are ultra-low-latency, multi-platform wireless gaming earbuds built for immersive gaming audio across Xbox, PlayStation, PC, handheld, and mobile platforms. Combining gaming-grade wireless performance, spatial audio support, and seamless dual connectivity, they deliver a premium audio experience for console gamers and everyday users alike.

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