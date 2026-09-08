Posted in: Pop Culture, Razer, Technology | Tagged: Keyboard, Razer Reclusa X Mini 65%

Razer Launches New Customizable Reclusa X Mini 65% Keyboard

Razer has a brand-new customizable keyboard on the market as they showed off the new Reclusa X Mini 65% keyboard this week.

Article Summary Razer unveils the Reclusa X Mini 65%, a customizable 65% gaming keyboard built to evolve with your setup over time.

Razer Orange Tactile Gen-3 switches, factory lubrication, and dual-layer silicone dampening deliver quieter, smoother keys.

The Razer Reclusa X Mini 65% uses a hot-swappable PCB with 3-pin and 5-pin switch support for easy upgrades.

South-facing LEDs, per-key Razer Chroma RGB, tri-tone ABS keycaps, and a $50 price make it a strong value pick.

Razer has released a new customizable keyboard for gamers this week, unveiling the Reclusa X Mini 65%. This is a new level for the company's keyboards, as they wanted to make an out-of-the-box experience where you can customize it over time, however you wish, with the parts you need to make it happen. It's all up to you how you want to personalize it without being restricted to any specific color scheme or lighting setup. We have more info about this design below, as it's up for sale right now for $50.

Customize As Needed With The Razer Reclusa X Mini 65% Keyboard.

The Reclusa X Mini 65% is built around a simple idea: a mechanical gaming keyboard should be enjoyable from the moment it is plugged in, while remaining ready to grow with its owner. From its tactile switches and tuned acoustics to its distinctive tri-tone design, every detail is designed to deliver a satisfying first impression. For enthusiasts looking to go further, a hot-swappable design makes personalization easy and accessible.

The Reclusa X Mini 65% comes pre-installed with Razer Orange Tactile Mechanical Switches Gen-3, delivering a satisfying tactile bump with quieter actuation. Factory-lubricated for smoother, more consistent keypresses, right out of the box and ready to go off the shelves. To enhance the feel and sound of every keystroke, the 65% mechanical keyboard incorporates dual-layer silicone dampening within its internal construction. Designed to reduce unwanted resonance and hollow noise, it creates a cleaner, more controlled sound profile while maintaining the responsiveness expected from a gaming keyboard. Completing the experience are durable doubleshot ABS keycaps featuring a distinctive tri-tone design, giving the keyboard its own character while ensuring legends remain crisp and fade-resistant over time.

For those who want to personalize their experience, the Reclusa X Mini 65% features a hot-swappable PCB compatible with most industry-standard 3-pin and 5-pin mechanical keyboard switches. Users can easily swap switches to explore different typing characteristics and sound profiles without soldering or specialized modding experience. South-facing LEDs provide greater compatibility with a wider range of aftermarket keycaps, while per-key Razer Chroma RGB lighting lets users express their setup with 16.8 million colors and dynamic RGB lighting effects. Whether making small adjustments or changing the board over time, the Reclusa X Mini 65% is designed to adapt to each enthusiast's preferences.

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