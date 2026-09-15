Posted in: Pop Culture, Razer, Technology | Tagged: headset, Kraken V4 X Sensa HD Haptics

Razer Launches New Kraken V4 X Sensa HD Haptics Headset

Razer dropped a new version of their Kraken headset line with the Kraken V4 X Sensa HD Haptics, adding a new experience to the audio.

Article Summary Razer launches the Kraken V4 X Sensa HD Haptics, adding immersive tactile feedback to supported PC games.

Razer Sensa HD Haptics turns explosions, footsteps, and combat cues into layered, position-aware sensations.

TriForce 40 mm drivers, 7.1 surround sound, and a HyperClear cardioid mic boost audio detail and team chat.

FlowKnit memory foam cushions, Chroma RGB, and a $100 price make this new Razer headset easy to jump into.

Razer has a brand-new version of its Kraken headset on the market, introducing the Kraken V4 X Sensa HD Haptics design. The team basically took the design you all know and love at this point and added haptic sensors and calibration so that the audio vibes you get from bigger sound systems or additions to your gaming setup are now rendered in your headset for an interesting audio experience. Which is an interesting thing to do if you've ever experienced that kind of immersive gaming, to just drop it on your head. We have more details below, as it's on sale now for $100 on their website and at select retailers.

A New Audio Experience in The Razer Kraken V4 X Sensa HD Haptics headset

Powered by Razer Sensa HD Haptics and integrated across more than 100 supported PC games, the headset expands the gaming experience beyond sight and sound by turning supported gameplay events and in-game audio into rich, layered tactile feedback. From the thunder of an explosion to the subtle cue of approaching footsteps, every sensation is designed to pull players deeper into the action. Purpose-built for gamers who want a more physical connection to their games, the Kraken V4 X Sensa HD Haptics Edition brings together immersive haptics, powerful wired audio, clear voice capture, lasting comfort, and Razer Chroma RGB customization in one accessible headset designed to make every session feel more alive.

At the heart of the headset is Razer Sensa HD Haptics, the high-definition haptic technology that turns supported gameplay and in-game audio into sensations players can physically feel. This is a world away from basic rumble. Sensa HD Haptics responds to intensity, duration, and position, so a distant explosion lands differently than a point-blank shot, and a footstep never feels like a grenade. In supported titles, every weapon, every ability, every moment of tension carries its own feedback.

Equipped with Razer TriForce 40 mm Drivers, the headset delivers rich, detailed audio through a proprietary 3-part driver design that separately tunes highs, mids, and lows. Advanced 7.1 Surround Sound places players at the center of the action with realistic positional audio, while the Razer HyperClear Cardioid Mic keeps communication clear by prioritizing vocal clarity and cutting unwanted background noise. FlowKnit Memory Foam Cushions combine breathable fabric and plush cushioning for lasting comfort through extended sessions, while Razer Chroma RGB unlocks greater personalization with 16.8 million colors and dynamic lighting effects to light up any battlestation.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!