Posted in: Pop Culture, Razer, Technology | Tagged: Base Station V3 Chroma

Razer Launches The New Base Station V3 Chroma

Razer has launched the new Base Station V3 Chroma, giving an improvement on the previous design with a new home for your headset.

Article Summary Razer Base Station V3 Chroma launches as a premium headset stand with smart detection that automates your setup.

Picking up your headset can trigger Razer Synapse profiles, switch audio and mic inputs, and launch games fast.

Razer adds 7.1 surround sound support, dual USB 3.1 ports, and a 12-zone Chroma RGB lighting strip.

Designed for bigger headsets, the Razer stand features a rubberized ledge, anti-slip base, and $80 price tag.

Razer has updated one of its more decorative products by introducing the new Base Station V3 Chroma this past week. As you can see here, this is their fancy version of a heaset stand, giving you a spot to hang your cans while you're not gaming, complete with its own lighting and other small features that help it stand out on your desk or shelf. You can check out more details about this edition below, as it's currently on sale via their website for $80.

Give Your Headset a Home With The Razer Base Station V3 Chroma

Set your immersion into motion with a single lift. Meet our next-gen RGB gaming headset stand, equipped with smart headset detection that automatically activates your gaming battlestation the moment you pick up your headset. Combined with immersive 7.1 surround sound, transform every session into a cinematic experience that pulls you deeper into the action. The moment you lift your headset, Razer Synapse instantly activates your custom profile, automatically switching audio, lighting, mic input, and the game launcher. No manual switching, no clicks required. Settings revert the moment you set them back down. With 12 individually addressable lighting zones and 16.8 million colors, experience immersive, game-specific lighting effects that react to key in-game moments and actions across hundreds of Razer Chroma RGB-integrated games.

Seamless Headset Detection: lifting the headset switches Chroma lighting, audio, and mic inputs, launches games, triggers global shortcuts, and runs macros. Set it back down, and everything reverts. Works with any headset once Synapse is installed

lifting the headset switches Chroma lighting, audio, and mic inputs, launches games, triggers global shortcuts, and runs macros. Set it back down, and everything reverts. Works with any headset once Synapse is installed Dual USB 3.1 ports: connect headset dongles and other devices, keeping cables off the desk

connect headset dongles and other devices, keeping cables off the desk 7.1 surround sound: software enhancement that adds positional audio to any headset

software enhancement that adds positional audio to any headset 12-zone vertical RGB strip: 16.8 million colors and a full effects suite, syncing across Razer Chroma peripherals

16.8 million colors and a full effects suite, syncing across Razer Chroma peripherals Built to hold: a curved, rubberized anti-slip ledge protects headband padding and supports larger, heavier headsets, with a felt anti-slip base underneath

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