Posted in: Pop Culture, Razer, Technology | Tagged: Gaming Keypad, Tartarus V2 Pro

Razer Officially Launches The Tartarus V2 Pro Gaming Keypad

Razer has dropped an updated design to their Tartarus line of gaming keypads, as the Tartarus V2 Pro is available now with some refinements.

Article Summary Razer launches the Tartarus V2 Pro gaming keypad with a refreshed design focused on comfort, navigation, and control.

The Razer Tartarus V2 Pro packs 31 programmable controls and a full-sized anti-drift TMR thumbstick for versatile play.

Razer’s Gen-2 Analog Optical Switches add adjustable actuation, Rapid Trigger response, and a 100-million keystroke lifespan.

With 8000 Hz HyperPolling, 3 onboard profiles, and an adjustable wrist rest, Razer targets MMO and FPS players.

Razer has expanded its Tartarus gaming keypad line with the launch of the new Tartarus V2 Pro model this week. The design has been refreshed to make it more comfortable and easier to navigate for players who prefer tackling games in this style. Especially with the button placement and adaptive controls on the side. Completely programmable, with the standard array of features the company includes in all its keyboards, as well as features you'll find in controllers for the additional options. We have more details from the company below, as it's currently selling for $200 on their website and at select retailers.

An Upgrade Worth Checking With The Razer Tartarus V2 Pro

Equipped with 31 programmable controls, a full-sized anti-drift TMR thumbstick, and a fully-adjustable ergonomic wrist rest, the Tartarus V2 Pro is designed to give competitive MMO and FPS players alike near-infinite customization without sacrificing comfort over long gaming sessions. At the core of the Tartarus V2 Pro is the Razer Analog Optical Switch Gen-2, Razer's flagship switch technology, now built into the Tartarus V2 Pro. It offers a fully adjustable 0.1–4.0mm actuation range and Rapid Trigger sensitivity down to 0.1mm for ultra-fast repeated inputs. Each switch is individually lubricated and seated in a dense foam layer, rated for a 100-million keystroke lifespan and tuned for a clean, satisfying acoustic that keeps players in their flow state.

Command over the Tartarus V2 Pro starts with 31 programmable controls, giving players enough mappable inputs to cover an entire ability bar, macro set, or genre-specific loadout from a single gaming keypad. Anchoring them is a full-sized, anti-drift TMR thumbstick drawn from Razer's award-winning controllers, letting players smoothly navigate radial menus or land precise in-game inputs, backed by three dedicated buttons to fit any playstyle.

No two hands rest on a keypad the same way, so the Tartarus V2 Pro's wrist rest is built to match the player, not the other way around. It slides out and rotates left and right, letting each player find their own natural angle rather than settling for a single fixed position. The result is a support surface that adapts to the hand resting on it, keeping wrists aligned and fatigue-free through long sessions instead of asking players to adjust their grip to fit the hardware.

The Tartarus V2 Pro carries up to 8000 Hz HyperPolling, a polling rate eight times faster than the industry standard, backed by Razer's Advanced Input Control suite, including Razer Snap Tap, Razer Snap Flex and Dynamic Keystroke, for faster, more precise execution under pressure. Players can configure up to 24 keymaps across 3 onboard profiles through Razer Synapse for different games and genres, and make on-the-fly actuation or Rapid Trigger adjustments directly on the device via an onboard LED array, with no software required. Textured doubleshot PBT keycaps round out the build for lasting durability and feel.

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