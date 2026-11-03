Posted in: Pop Culture, Razer, Technology | Tagged: controller, PS5, Raiju V3 Pro Signature Edition

Razer Officially Reveals Raiju V3 Pro Signature Edition For PS5

Razer has a new limited-edition controller on the way for PS5 players, as they unveiled the Raiju V3 Pro Signature Edition

Article Summary Razer officially unveils the limited-edition Raiju V3 Pro Signature Edition, a premium PS5 controller built for collectors.

Only 1,337 serialized units will be made, with Razer launching the controller on November 10 in a first-come sale.

Razer packs in a magnesium alloy frame, open-shell design, laser-etched glass touchpad, and durable TMR thumbsticks.

Six mappable buttons, premium materials, and a collector’s case help make Razer’s PS5 pad a standout release.

Razer has officially revealed a limited-edition controller this week, as they showed off the Raiju V3 Pro Signature Edition for the PlayStation 5. This has been designed to be the end-all-be-all controller you'll ever need for the console, with all the usual additions and some extra design work added to make it stand out even when you're not playing with it. The company has created a limited run of them, producing 1,337 individually serialized units, making it a collector's piece with premium materials and an open-shell design you can see into. We have the finer details below, as it will be sold on Razer's website starting November 10, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Razer Unveils The Limited Edition PS5 Raiju V3 Pro Signature Edition Controller

Your dream PlayStation controller has just been surpassed. Crafted for the most discerning console player, the Razer Raiju V3 Pro Signature Edition strikes the perfect balance between design, weight, and performance, delivering an unrivaled experience for those who demand it all. Laser-etched glass touchpad, precision TMR thumbsticks, and an abundance of mappable buttons — all driven by up to 2000 Hz polling for response beyond human perception. If a picture speaks a thousand words, then the Razer Raiju V3 Pro Signature Edition has already made quite a statement with our gaming community. Spread the passion by sharing your own.

Magnesium alloy exoskeleton: Very strong but light, so the whole controller weighs just 260 g.

Open-polygonal design: The top and back plates have chamfered edges. A nano coating leaves the internals visible while keeping debris out. The touchpad is semi-transparent, laser-etched glass.

Contactless TMR thumbsticks: The symmetrical layout and TMR sensors enhance aiming precision and durability.

Six mappable buttons: Two claw-grip bumpers and four mouse-click back buttons allow players to bind key movements or gadgets to their preference, so their thumbs never have to leave the sticks.

Up to 2,000 Hz HyperPolling Wireless on PC: Movement tracking and input registration are sharper.

Premium build: Double-shot PBT buttons, so the legends never fade, and matte black textured TPU grips that resist oil and wear.

Collector's package: A leatherette carrying case, alternate thumbstick caps, four swappable back button covers, an anodized aluminum back button tool, and a HyperSpeed Wireless dongle.

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