Posted in: Pop Culture, Razer, Technology | Tagged: BlackShark V3 Pro, headset, OpTic Gaming

Razer Releases BlackShark V3 Pro OpTic 20th Anniversary Edition

Razer dropped a special edition of their BlackShark V3 Pro headset, as you can get the OpTic 20th Anniversary Edition right now.

Article Summary Razer released the BlackShark V3 Pro OpTic 20th Anniversary Edition to celebrate 20 years of OpTic Gaming.

The special Razer headset adds gold-and-black trim and exclusive anniversary branding to the BlackShark V3 Pro.

Razer says the headset includes low-latency wireless audio, clear chat, hybrid ANC, and Xbox, PlayStation, and PC support.

The Razer BlackShark V3 Pro OpTic 20th Anniversary Edition costs $285 and is sold exclusively through OpTic's website.

Razer has decided to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the esports organization OpTic Gaming by releasing a special edition of their BlackShark V3 Pro headset. They went all out for this one, with gold-and-black logos and trim, and a special 20th Anniversary logo on each can, really making this particular design shimmer as if dipped in liquid metal. We have more details and images here, along with quotes from both companies involved. But if you're looking to get your hands on one, it'll cost you $285 per pair, available exclusively on OpTic's website.

Razer BlackShark V3 Pro – OpTic 20th Anniversary Edition

Founded in 2005 and 2006, respectively, Razer and OpTic have grown alongside the gaming and esports industries, helping shape the players, communities, and culture that define competitive gaming today. Their longstanding partnership now marks this shared milestone with a special-edition design that brings OpTic's iconic identity to Razer's flagship wireless esports headset. Based on the Razer BlackShark V3 Pro, the limited-edition headset delivers ultra-low-latency wireless audio, clear voice communication, Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, and platform-optimized performance across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, finished with exclusive OpTic 20th Anniversary detailing.

"Razer and OpTic share a history built on the belief that competitive gaming deserves the same commitment, innovation, and support as any traditional sport," said Jeffrey Chau, Global Esports Director at Razer. "This anniversary honors OpTic's enduring legacy while giving the Greenwall a piece of esports history, designed for the next generation of competition."

"The past 20 years have been defined by hard-fought victories, unforgettable rivalries and, above all, the fans who make the Greenwall what it is today," said Hector 'H3CZ' Rodriguez, CEO and Founder of OpTic Gaming. "Razer has been part of that journey, and this collaboration is a great way to celebrate how far we've come together. The BlackShark V3 Pro – OpTic 20th Anniversary Edition gives the Greenwall something that represents our history while looking ahead to what's next."

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