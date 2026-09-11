Posted in: eSports, Pop Culture, Razer, Technology | Tagged: Huntsman V3 Pro Tenkeyless 8KHz, sentinels

Razer Releases Huntsman V3 Pro Tenkeyless 8KHz Sentinels Edition

Razer has released a customized Huntsman V3 Pro Tenkeyless 8KHz keyboard — the Sentinels Edition, available now.

Article Summary Razer launches the Huntsman V3 Pro Tenkeyless 8KHz Sentinels Edition, blending esports performance with SEN styling.

The $250 Razer keyboard features a red anodized top plate and black doubleshot PBT keycaps inspired by Sentinels.

Razer packs in Analog Optical Switches Gen-2, 8000Hz HyperPolling, Rapid Trigger, and advanced input controls.

Sentinels’ Valorant roster will appear at the San Diego Razer store on September 13, with fans able to RSVP now.

Razer released a new version of their Huntsman V3 Pro Tenkeyless 8KHz Keyboard this month, dropping the Sentinels Edition tied to the esports organization. As you can see from the images here, the keyboard provides everything you would need from this model, just with the addition of a new colorway and some other fun features to make it stand out. To help celebrate the launch, the team's Valorant squad will be at the San Diego Razer store on September 13 from 2-4pm, showing off their skills and meeting fans, for which you can RSVP to attend. We have more info on the keyboard below as this edition is available now for $250.

Razer Honors The Sentinels With Their Own Huntsman V3 Pro Tenkeyless 8KHz Keyboard

Combining the competitive performance of Razer's flagship esports keyboard with the unmistakable identity of Sentinels, the Huntsman V3 Pro Tenkeyless 8KHz Sentinels Edition celebrates a shared commitment to excellence at the highest level of play. Designed for fans and competitors alike, the keyboard allows players to represent SEN City with hardware built to meet the demands of professional competition. Paying homage to Sentinels' iconic red-and-black identity, the Huntsman V3 Pro Tenkeyless 8KHz Sentinels Edition features a red anodized aluminum top plate and black doubleshot PBT keycaps, transforming Razer's flagship esports keyboard into a statement piece for one of the most passionate fan communities in gaming.

The second gear release from the Sentinels x Razer partnership, this exclusive Sentinels design celebrates the organization's competitive legacy while creating a keyboard worthy of any battle station. Whether competing in ranked matches, grinding through practice sessions, or cheering on the team from home, fans can now bring a piece of SEN City directly to their desk. At its core, the Huntsman V3 Pro Tenkeyless 8KHz Sentinels Edition is built on the same esports platform trusted by competitive players worldwide. Powered by Razer Analog Optical Switches Gen-2, the analog optical gaming keyboard features:

True 8000 Hz HyperPolling: Near-zero latency responsiveness for fast, responsive gaming.

Near-zero latency responsiveness for fast, responsive gaming. Rapid Trigger Mode: Ultra-fast repeated inputs for competitive gaming.

Ultra-fast repeated inputs for competitive gaming. Razer Snap Flex, Razer Snap Tap, Dual-Keypress Priority and Dynamic Keystroke: Advanced movement and input control.

Advanced movement and input control. Razer Synapse Web and Quick Onboard Adjustments: Quick access to settings and profiles across PCs, no software installation required.

Quick access to settings and profiles across PCs, no software installation required. Compact Tenkeyless Form Factor: Designed for competitive play.

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