Posted in: Pokémon, Pop Culture, Razer, Technology | Tagged: espeon, pokemon, Umbreon

Razer Releases New Pokémon Espeon & Umbreon Collection

Razer has an all-new collection for the Pokémon 30th Anniversary, as this time around they've featured both Espeon and Umbreon.

Article Summary Razer and The Pokémon Company unveil the Espeon & Umbreon Collection to celebrate Pokémon’s 30th Anniversary.

The new Pokémon gaming lineup includes a headset, tenkeyless keyboard, mouse, and Gigantus V2 mouse mat.

Espeon and Umbreon designs pair a purple starry-night aesthetic with Razer Chroma RGB and gamer-focused features.

The Pokémon Espeon & Umbreon Collection is available now through Razer’s website for fans and players alike.

Razer has once again teamed up with The Pokémon Company to make a new lineup of gear specific to some of their characters for the 30th Anniversary. This time, they have revealed the new speon & Umbreon Collection, as they have given a keyboard, a mouse, a headset, and a mousepad, the complete treatment featuring both Pokémon on a purple starry night backdrop. We have more details on all of them here, along with a few photos showing them off, as they're now available on the company's website.

Espeon & Umbreon Take Over Razer's Latest Pokémon Collection

As Pokémon celebrates 30 years, the lineup pays tribute to some of the most iconic Eevee Evolutions, capturing the contrast between Espeon's radiant energy and Umbreon's calm, nocturnal presence, which blends expressive detail with the performance and reliability gamers expect from Razer. Whether drawn to Espeon's radiant energy or Umbreon's enigmatic presence, the Razer | Espeon & Umbreon Collection is designed for every moment of play. From focused daytime sessions to late-night gameplay, the collection brings together Pokémon-inspired design and high-performance features in a cohesive setup built to fit seamlessly into any routine.

Razer Kraken V4 X – Espeon & Umbreon Edition

Dive into a cosmic soundscape with a wired gaming headset featuring velvety earcup cushions, enchanting Chroma RGB, and crystal-clear audio.

Razer Ornata V3 Tenkeyless – Espeon & Umbreon Edition

Low-profile and ergonomic, this gaming keyboard pairs responsive mecha-membrane switches with striking Chroma RGB illumination and a magnetic wrist rest for lasting comfort.

Razer Cobra – Espeon & Umbreon Edition

Keep every aim in the stars with a lightweight wired gaming mouse featuring ultra-durable optical switches, cosmic Chroma RGB underglow, and balanced swipes with pixel-perfect accuracy.

Razer Gigantus V2 – Medium – Espeon & Umbreon Edition

Velvety smooth and responsive, this soft gaming mouse mat combines a textured micro-weave cloth surface with playful detailing for focused, effortless control.

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