Posted in: Pop Culture, Razer, Technology | Tagged: Pompompurin, Sanrio

Razer Releases New Pompompurin Target-Exclusive Collection

Pompompurin takes center stage for a new set of Target-exclusive items from Razer, along with some additional items only found at the store.

Article Summary Razer launches a Target-exclusive Sanrio drop led by the new Pompompurin keyboard, mouse, and mouse mat lineup.

The Razer Pompompurin Collection pairs cozy buttercup styling with gaming-ready performance across desk essentials.

Target also gets an exclusive Razer Hello Kitty DeathAdder Essential mouse in a metallic rose gold finish.

Razer rounds out the release with Target-exclusive Nintendo Switch 2 Sanrio skins featuring My Melody and more.

Razer has released a brand-new Sanrio collection today, exclusively for Target, as you can get your hands on the Pompompurin set of items. As you can see here, they've created a keyboard, mouse, and mousepad collection featuring the French doggie. What's mroe, they've made a rose gold Hello Kitty mouse, and three special Nintendo Switch skins, both of which are also Target exclusives. We have the details below as they have hit shelves today.

Razer Gives Pompompurin a Moment To Shine

Cheerful, cozy, and irresistibly cute, the Razer | Pompompurin Collection channels golden retriever energy straight to the desk. Blending soft buttercup hues and playful details with trusted Razer performance, the collection delivers a setup that feels laid-back, uplifting, and ready to play. Jump into every game with light-hearted gear designed to brighten any setup and lift the mood.

Razer Deathadder Essential – Pompompurin Edition

Lightweight and responsive, this wired gaming mouse combines the iconic DeathAdder shape with lasting everyday comfort and sweet, reliable performance.

Razer Gigantus V2 M – Pompompurin Edition

Featuring a smooth, textured cloth surface for consistent glides, this mouse mat is finished with supercute Pompompurin accents that tie the whole cozy setup together.

Razer Ornata V3 Tenkeyless – Pompompurin Edition

Slim, ergonomic, and easy to type on, this low-profile gaming keyboard features a gentle RGB glow that adds a cheerful touch to the setup without compromising on performance.

Razer Deathadder Essential – Hello Kitty Edition

Make every click rosy with a charming take on a beloved gaming classic. Featuring a metallic rose gold finish and iconic Hello Kitty detailing, this ergonomic mouse blends timeless style with smooth, reliable performance, perfect for work, play, and everything in between.

Razer Skins – Nintendo Switch 2 (Sanrio Edition)

Bring a playful touch to any handheld setup with Razer's Nintendo Switch 2 skins, featuring beloved Sanrio characters including My Melody, Cinnamoroll, and Pompompurin. Adorned with all-new character artwork, these skins add a fresh burst of personality and a touch of kawaii to every session.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!