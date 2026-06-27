Posted in: Pop Culture, Razer, Technology | Tagged: Razer Soma Chroma

Razer Releases New Soma Chroma RGB Gaming Chair

Razer has released a new gaming chair they're calling the Soma Chroma, their first RGB design that reacts to the media you're consuming.

Article Summary Razer unveils the Soma Chroma, its first RGB gaming chair built to make your setup feel more immersive.

Razer Chroma RGB reacts in real time across 300+ games, with 16.8 million colors and 10 lighting presets.

The Soma Chroma adds ergonomic lumbar support, dual-density foam, and a backrest that reclines up to 155°.

Razer powers the chair by USB-C and adds onboard controls, 2.4 GHz wireless, and Bluetooth app support.

Razer has a brand-new gaming chair model out on the market, as they have introduced the new Soma Chroma design. This is an RGB design with some refined features from their previous models, designed to interact with whatever media you're consuming with its own light show. We have more details on the design and new elements from the team below as it's currently in their shop for $500.

Experience More Interactive Media With The Razer Soma Chroma Gaming Chair

The first in Razer's new line of immersive gaming chairs, the Soma Chroma is also Razer's first RGB gaming chair. It transforms the chair from passive furniture into an active part of the gaming experience built for gamers who demand total immersion and a battlestation that moves as one. At the heart of the Soma Chroma is Razer Chroma RGB Reactive Game Lighting that responds in real time to the action on screen across more than 300 integrated games, turning the chair into a living extension of the battlestation. Through Razer Synapse, the lighting can be tuned across 16.8 million colors and 10 presets to match any setup or mood.

Built for marathon sessions, the Soma Chroma pairs a Built-In Ergonomic Lumbar Arch with a Dual-Density Cold-Cured Foam Seat Cushion for support that holds from the first hour to the last. The contoured lumbar curve gently cradles the lower back and encourages a neutral posture to ease fatigue, while the firm yet plush backrest and seat-base cushions are tuned to relieve pressure points over long periods. When it is time to shift gears, the backrest reclines up to 155°, moving smoothly from an upright, competition-ready position to a full lean-back between matches.

Designed to keep the battlestation clean, the Soma Chroma draws power over a single USB Type-C connection from either a wall outlet or a standard power bank, cutting cable clutter without tethering the chair to the desk. A Built-In Control Panel keeps everything within reach, switching between lighting effects, brightness levels, and PC (via a 2.4 GHz USB dongle) or mobile (via Bluetooth on the Razer Furniture App) connections at the touch of a button. Underpinning it all is a reinforced steel frame and a 5-star steel wheelbase, giving the Soma Chroma the durability and balance to stay planted through years of daily play, anchoring the battlestation rather than simply sitting beside it.

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